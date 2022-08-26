New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

There is a mysterious illness Dozens of dogs sickened and killed State officials in Michigan have identified it as canine parvovirus.

Announcement from Department of Michigan The Agriculture and Rural Development report comes after an animal shelter in Ostego County reported at least 30 animals succumbed to the disease.

Canine parvovirus is spread through feces and symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, and diarrhea.

“Canine parvovirus is a serious and highly contagious disease in dogs, but the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and veterinary professionals have extensive experience with this virus,” state veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a statement.

“We have a highly effective vaccine available to protect dogs against the virus. Dogs that are not fully vaccinated against the virus are at greatest risk,” she added. “Dog owners in Michigan need to work closely with their veterinarians to ensure their dogs are properly vaccinated and given timely boosters. Keep their pets Safe and sound.”

Kim Dodd, director of the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, described the situation as “complex” because even though dogs show clinical signs suggestive of parvovirus, they consistently test negative through point-of-care tests performed at clinics and shelters.

“While those tests are valuable in the clinical setting, they are not as sensitive as the diagnostic tests we can do here in the lab,” she added. “We are further characterizing the virus in hopes of better understanding why those animals were testing negative on screening tests.”

But Michigan officials also stressed that “canine parvovirus is not contagious to people or other species of domestic animals.”

