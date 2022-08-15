Myanmar ramps up arrests and gives Aung San Suu Kyi more jail time

Deposed Myanmar civilian leader Do Aung San Suu Kyi is being held alone in a roughly 200-square-foot prison cell. Daytime temperatures can exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but there is no air conditioning. According to two people familiar with her situation, when it rains, which happens often, water enters the uncurtained windows.
For the foreseeable future, this is the life of the 77-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner and former democracy icon. On Monday, a special court appointed by the military regime that detained her last year sentenced Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to four Six years of corruption was added to her sentence, one person said.
She has already served 11 years on half a dozen articles.
Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, who served as a State Councilor, was removed from her position by the military and placed under house arrest in February 2021. In June, she was sent to a prison in the capital Naypyidaw after a courtroom was built there for her trials.
Her allies bring her food and white and brown clothes so she doesn’t have to wear the lice-infested uniforms given to prisoners. The female officers come to her cell and taste her prison food to show her that she is not poisoned. people aware of her situation who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
According to the Political Prisoner Assistance Association, Ms. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is one of more than 15,000 people arrested for opposing the military regime, and 12,000 of them remain in detention.
Many were tortured in pre-trial detention centers and sentenced by military courts after brief trials that were barred from defense lawyers and the public. Prisoners are often transferred to remote prisons, which creates additional hardship for them and their families, said U Aung Myo Zhuo, spokesman for the political prisoner group.
He compared Myanmar to the closed, repressive society of North Korea under its dictator Kim Jong Un. “Anyone in Myanmar can be arrested at any time even for not doing anything political,” he said.
After the hanging of four pro-democracy activists last month, including popular activist Wu Zhuo Min Yu and former hip-hop artist and MP-elect Wu Phyo Zeya Tou, the regime has promised more executions. After the coup, more than 70 political prisoners were sentenced to death.
Journalists also came under close scrutiny. According to the human rights organization Detained Journalist Information Myanmar, at least 55 journalists are in detention. Last month, reporter Koh Maung Maung Myo of the independent Mekong news agency was convicted of violating anti-terrorism law and sentenced to six years for possessing photographs and interviews with a local partisan unit.
And Japanese documentary filmmaker Turo Kubota, 26, who was traveling on a tourist visa, was arrested after covering a protest. He faces seven years for inciting public disorder and violating immigration rules.
The junta recently began cracking down on behavior it considers inappropriate, arresting two well-known models for posting explicit videos on subscription site OnlyFans and similar site Exantria.
The junta said the videos could harm Myanmar’s “culture and dignity” and were “devoid of the modesty that Myanmar women should maintain,” state media reported. The model faces up to 15 years in prison.
One of the models was Nang Mwe San, a former doctor who had her medical license revoked before the coup for posting pictures of herself in bikini and underwear on Facebook. Most recently, she criticized the junta for confiscating her passport – along with those of other celebrities – as she prepared to take her father to Bangkok for medical treatment. He soon died.
Tinzar Vint Zhuo, a popular model, actress and singer with 1.6 million followers on Instagram, was also arrested. The regime has said it will continue its online hunt for those who offend the modesty that the regime now requires of its citizens.
Human rights lawyer Wu Zhi Myint said the regime poses as the protector of traditional morality in a deeply Buddhist country, even as soldiers kill civilians and rape women. “All dictators use religion and culture as a weapon to arrest people, so this is not surprising,” he said.
In Naypyidaw Prison, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi is kept isolated from other inmates when she is not attending her trials. Before the trial, she has 30 minutes to meet with her lawyers and co-defendants. Her trials are closed to the public, and the court has banned her lawyers from speaking about her in public.
She is reported to be in good health in general, but after entering prison, she contracted scabies and lost weight. Mosquitoes annoy her in the cell. But she is said to be calm about her situation.
She also has a special relationship.
The prison officials, apparently fearful that something might happen to her in their presence, went to extraordinary lengths to keep an eye on her.
Her cell is unusually large for a single prisoner, especially in Myanmar’s overcrowded prison system.
Three employees are assigned to care for her and ensure safety. Apart from tasting her food, they are ready to help her at any time. While many inmates go without medical care even when facing life-threatening illnesses, a doctor visits her every week.
The four corruption allegations against her filed on Monday concerned land and construction deals linked to the Do Khin Kyi Foundation, an organization that Ms Aung San Suu Kyi founded on behalf of her mother and which she led before her arrest.
The court found that she had negotiated a cut in more than $13 million in payments to the government from the fund. The court also ruled that she broke the law when the foundation raised almost $8 million from foreign donors and spent it on projects that were not originally advertised.
Human rights activists say the charges against her are fabricated to silence her.
Ms Aung San Suu Kyi is accustomed to spending long periods in isolation. Of the past 33 years, she has spent 17 years in custody, mostly under house arrest. Now she faces the possibility of spending her remaining years in prison.
With Monday’s convictions, she was found guilty on 10 counts and sentenced to a total of 17. years in prison. There are still trials on nine counts ahead with a possible maximum sentence of 122 years.