Deposed Myanmar civilian leader Do Aung San Suu Kyi is being held alone in a roughly 200-square-foot prison cell. Daytime temperatures can exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but there is no air conditioning. According to two people familiar with her situation, when it rains, which happens often, water enters the uncurtained windows.

For the foreseeable future, this is the life of the 77-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner and former democracy icon. On Monday, a special court appointed by the military regime that detained her last year sentenced Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to four Six years of corruption was added to her sentence, one person said.

She has already served 11 years on half a dozen articles.

Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, who served as a State Councilor, was removed from her position by the military and placed under house arrest in February 2021. In June, she was sent to a prison in the capital Naypyidaw after a courtroom was built there for her trials.