‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ shines a stadium-worthy spotlight on the Rolling Stones

(CNN) “The Beatles: Get Back” Set the bar too high For musical nostalgia, but “My Life as a Rolling Stone” is no less, with the four band members broken into their own dedicated hours, with the three living members and the expansive entry of rock voices serving as the chorus. Yes, you can’t always get what you want, but for Rolling Stones fans, it should come close.

Narrated by Sienna Miller, the docuseries — airing on the BBC in the UK and the Epic pay channel in the US — interviews Mick Jagger Keith Richards And Ronnie Wood On camera, as an off-camera voice giving musicians, managers and others insight into the band, while focusing on the Stones.

Nicely written, the opening installment (dedicated to Jagger, naturally) describes the group as “a link between 1960s counterculture and the commercial modern world”.

There is biographical material focusing on his musical influences, as Jagger — the clear leader and “brand manager,” as one observer put it — essentially studied Little Richard as he learned how to command the stage. That included creating a rock stadium experience, as Jon Bon Jovi noted, calling his first performance at that early show “mind-blowing”.

Mick Jagger performing in ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’.

While Jagger insists that he is the influence of his androgynous look (“I didn’t even know I was doing androgyny”), Richards credits the Beatles and their growing popularity with the Stones in the 60s.

