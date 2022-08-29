New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

If you believe in addition 87,000 new IRS agents Only auditing the super rich or answering the public’s tax compliance questions, is your illusion.

Twice in my lifetime Democrats have seriously abused tax powers, most recently for purely partisan reasons. Barack Obama silenced conservatives in 2012 and 2016 by barring them from forming non-profit corporations if they had conservative-sounding names and no one blocked them.

My own experience with the IRS dates back to the 1990s and Bill Clinton. I was writing novels and I was having success. My books were on the New York Times and other bestseller lists, and to fool me, I bought a new toy—a 32-foot trawler named “Tortuga.” Turtle in Spanish.

This slow boat was the red flag that brought me to the attention of the IRS. I don’t know why. We never took deductions from her. We have always been very careful about taxes. I wrote home, but didn’t take the home office deduction, one of the IRS’s notorious red flags. I didn’t take a car deduction. My only expenses were paper printing, computer depreciation and business travel.

Democrats hire legions of agents at the IRS to squeeze honest taxpayers for a new deal

My IRS auditor – I think she just graduated from high school – declared that no one has the right to buy such a lavish boat. She wanted pictures. I provided them. She wanted to know why I bought it. For pleasure, I said. She acted like I was hiding something. Her comments led me to conclude that the audit was rapidly turning into an exercise in class warfare.

She demanded every document related to the journey. We spent months endlessly chasing papers, none of which were enough. She objected that most of my travel was in Mexico and the Caribbean.

I explained that all my business travel was to the locations I had shown in my books. I always traveled there alone, always short-term, and always within the limits of allowable tax deductions. I gave her copies of my published works that corresponded to photographs of alleys and empty spaces where I wanted to set murders or other events. I explained that if my readers ever traveled to this place, I wanted them to see the truth in my research.

Not a single one of them was fired. My auditor allowed all my business travel, then expanded the audit to include additional tax years. When I asked her for the legal authority supporting her decision, she told me – and this is a direct quote – “I’m all the authority you need.”

Biden’s federal overreach began with Obama

I asked my CPA if I should hire a tax attorney. He said: “Of course not! Hire a tax attorney and the IRS will refer the case to the US Attorney’s office. They will likely open a criminal investigation for tax fraud, even if there is no evidence. They may drop the case after two years. By then you will be paying several hundred thousand dollars in legal fees.” . This is what the IRS and the government do.”

So we took it on the chin.

Then it happened: manna from heaven. Serious misconduct by the IRS was exposed in the national news. Numerous audits were conducted without proper reason. Auditors had displayed personal vendettas against taxpayers.

One Midwest supervisor, nicknamed “King James,” actually encouraged his workers every morning by saying: “Now let’s go out and beat up some more taxpayers.”

Bill Clinton balked. He called on the Treasury to get answers and stop the abuse – now!

Democrats’ Tax-and-Spend Extravaganza Will Turn the IRS into an Internally Repressive Service

My CPA saw his opening. He demanded a conference call with my auditor’s supervisor. She agreed under the political gun. i heard My CPA spoke. A nervous auditor trying to defend her behavior to her boss interrupted him several times, until he asked Dynamite the question – “What about this boat?” My auditor hemmed and hawed. You can smell theft on speakerphone.

“My client’s corporation didn’t buy his boat,” said my CPA. “He never owned the boat. The boat was personal property. It was never chartered or rented. It generated no income – just endless expenses – none of which were ever claimed on taxes.”

“Give us a minute,” said the supervisor. The line went dead. My accountant laughed. When the speaker came back to life, the supervisor’s tone was completely different.

He announced the closure of the 14-month audit. We had no taxes, penalties or interest. The word “excuse” is not in the IRS dictionary.

My CPA was owed a $100,000 bill.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

In law school I had a constitutional law professor who described how he had great faith in the American government—with one exception.

their

It was Professor Anthony Kennedy, recently retired from the US Supreme Court.

We should all consider the havoc that Joe Biden and the Democrats are visiting on American society. Adding 87,000 new agents to an already biased IRS is the last thing America needs.