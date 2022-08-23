New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Last month, the Black Lives Matter rioter who killed my husband two years ago was finally convicted in court. My husband was retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn. He was black. His life mattered.

I met David while working in retail security, where he moonlighted when not doing his main job as a police officer. We became friends and that friendship turned into love. After 16 amazing years together, we finally got married on a beach in Jamaica, David’s favorite place in the world. We were happily married for another 14 years, until David was shot and killed on June 2, 2020.

Although David retired from the police force at the time, he never retired from service to his community. A friend of ours owned a pawn shop, which was only 10 minutes from our house but almost an hour away from where our friend lived. As such, David was the point of contact for the alarm system and checked into the shop whenever the alarm went off. He was doing this work for 30 years.

On the night of June 1, 2020, St. Louis erupted in violence as Black Lives Matter descended upon the city. Buildings were burned, businesses were looted, and rioters shot firefighters and police officers.

In the early morning hours of June 2, 2020, David received a call that several alarms had gone off and that someone was at the pawn shop. Knowing that the city has been consumed by violence and chaos, he goes to the shop to investigate.

When he arrived at the store, David encountered some rioters outside, one of whom was a man named Stephen Cannon. David told them that it wasn’t worth it, that a shop that wasn’t locked up wasn’t worth much. Moments later, Cannon shot David in the chest. He bled on the pavement. A third rioter broadcasts the entire incident live, and we later learn that one of the many viewers watching David’s murder unfold was David’s great grandson.

David became a cop because he wanted to be a superhero when he was younger. And he was a superhero. But if there are superheroes in real life, there are also supervillains. Those supervillains are people like the man who killed my husband. They are people like billionaire George Soros, who use their power and influence to promote extremist politics and fan the flames of division. They are Vice President Kamala Harris, who raised money for the rioters’ bail fund, and the CEOs of major companies who turned a blind eye to support and money. If a foreign organization were linked to nationwide riots in the US, we would probably call it a terrorist organization.

David does not endorse or endorse Black Lives Matter. He never understood Black Lives Matter, because Black Lives Matter never actually helped. In the same year David was killed, dozens of children were shot in St. Louis, and not once did Black Lives Matter appear. Their lives mattered. Fifty-five businesses were looted or destroyed the night David was murdered, many of them black-owned. Their livelihood was important. My husband was a black man who selflessly served his community for over 40 years. His life mattered.

In the end, David was killed because the people who protect our streets – active-duty police officers – were ordered not to do their jobs. The anti-law enforcement sentiment in the country has been fueled by the rhetoric of democrats and left-wing activists. Yes, there are bad cops, but addressing bad policing by ordering no policing is not the solution. It’s extreme, it’s dangerous, and it cost my husband his life.