My father’s letters revealed a side of him that I never knew

This first-person article is the experience of Rita Simonetta, who was born and raised in Toronto to Italian immigrant parents.

Eight months after my father died, I saw a stack of letters on my mother’s coffee table. They were tied with pink silk ribbon thanks to my mother’s talent for jewelry. And they were addressed to her in my father’s neat, methodical handwriting.

My mother mentioned several times in passing that my father wrote letters to her several decades ago. She called them “young love letters,” as if that were the name of a newly discovered planet.

I couldn’t imagine my serious father ever writing anything like love letters. I also felt uncomfortable invading his privacy now that he was no longer around to protect it. But my 82-year-old mother, now a widow, knew how to get her way.

Do you want me to read them to you? she asked with a hint of a smile.

“Of course,” I lied.

The letters were written in 1967 during the month my father traveled to Italy to take care of his beloved, sick mother. He left his wife and first child in Toronto, the city my parents called home after immigrating to Canada from Italy in 1956.

Simonetta’s father sent these love letters to his wife in Toronto, along with some one-dollar bills for his young son. (Rita Simonetta)

As a child, my father was my hero and protector, but he was also a man of few words. Part of a generation of immigrant men who sacrificed themselves and worked hard for a better life. His thick, calloused hands seemed to be formed from cement, the result of years of sawing, cutting, measuring, and laying floors as a carpenter and builder.

So as I sat back while my mother read his letters to me, I thought, “Who is this guy?” My father used endearing expressions that I never heard from him. He called my mother “dearest” and “my companion” who, along with her dear baby (sweet boy) were always on his mind. In each letter, he included a Canadian one dollar bill for his son and stated, “You and your mother are my life.” He constantly expressed how much he missed his family and assured his wife, “Now that I’m away from you, I know and understand what you and my son mean to me.”

Simonetta’s father wrote love letters to his wife in Italian. (Rita Simonetta)

I was born in 1974, almost ten years after these letters were written. As children, we assume that we know everything about our parents. Sometimes we see them as nothing but parents. But sometimes we find that these were and are people with different facets – as well as with a past in which we were not privy.

When he wrote the letters, my father was about 30 years old and full of hope for the future. Long before regret and old age took their toll. Long before romantic optimism collided with later years and two strong-willed personalities.

My father was proud and stubborn, and he married a woman who was his equal in that regard. During their 58-year marriage, their dynamics often led to conflicts. They quarreled over repeated grievances; in other cases, because of simple little things. Often they spent a whole year without saying a word to each other.

Simonetta’s parents, left in the photo, were married for 58 years. As a child, Simonetta knew that her father was a man of few words. (Presented by Rita Simonetta)

So it was bittersweet to hear my father’s youthful sentiments read aloud by my elderly mother in a thoughtful tone. I knew that she was thinking about what could be – and what once was.

When she finished reading the letters, I held them in my hands and examined them like fossils. I was positively impressed that although the papers were not lined, my father wrote in straight lines. For a man I knew to be frugal in his thoughts, he filled out several pages.

These letters are only part of their correspondence: my mother answered my father. One day she would read these letters to me, she assured me. And just like with my father, they can help me discover another dimension of parenting that I never knew before.

Simonetta (left) with her father in Toronto, 1998 (Presented by Rita Simonetta)

