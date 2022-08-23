‘My dreams have come true’ England star White bows at summit

gramWhile Ellen White has spent so many years perfecting the art of being in the right place at the right time, it may not come as a complete surprise that the English women’s record holder retires from football at the zenith of her career.

Three weeks after helping Sarina Wigman’s Lionesses win Euro 2022 by beating Germany at Wembley, the 33-year-old has reached the next level she’s been striving for so long. After scoring 52 goals for England in 113 senior appearances, White has nothing, if any, to regret on his resume, which includes appearances at three World Cups and three European Championships, as well as representing Great Britain at two Olympic Games .

Ellen White has announced her retirement from football following England’s Euro 2022 victory. Read more

As England reached the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in France, White was the tournament’s top scorer with six goals. She started in all six games of Euro 2022 this summer as the Lionesses won their first major trophy by scoring twice.

Last November, the striker, who combined exceptional movement and positional flair with stellar connection and dribble play, surpassed Kelly Smith’s previous record of 46 goals in England’s record 20-0 win in World Cup qualification against Latvia. Only Wayne Rooney, with 53 goals, has scored more in an England shirt.

White is out of the game a year before the end of her contract with Manchester City, where she will be sorely missed. The same goes for Wigman and England, whose preparations for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will seem somewhat strange without the presence of the “third captain” of the Lionesses.

Center forwards rarely wear an armband, but the England manager identified White’s leadership qualities as so strong that she asked her to take over the captain’s armband on occasions when captain Leah Williamson and her deputy Millie Bright were unavailable.

“Ellen has given so much to England, we are all so proud of her,” Wigman said on Monday. “I only had the pleasure of working with her last year, but her professionalism, speed of work and ability to finish are world class. We will miss her, but I fully understand her decision to take a new direction.

“She did an amazing job for the team this summer. She is the perfect team player and has helped young players find their way into international football. I already knew she was a great player, but I found an even better person.”

With customary elegance, White passed the baton, including to young England striker Alessia Russo. “It was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I know it was the right one for me,” White said.

Ellen White has scored a record 52 goals in 113 England caps, including two at Euro 2022. Photograph: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

“I always wanted to make this decision on my own terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and see the next generation shine. Playing this game has been my greatest honor and privilege. My dreams came true on July 31, I became European champion.”

Polite as always, the former Chelsea, Leeds, Arsenal, Notts County and Birmingham striker finished with a typically stylish and confident touch, saying: “Let’s use the momentum from winning the Euros to make sure everyone a young person in all communities has the opportunity to play and feel connected to all football teams in England.” These words were reinforced by White’s status as a man who had long sought to improve standards and opportunities in the inner game.

England fans will miss her trademark goal celebration, namely the famous “glasses” pose she copied from her hero Anthony Modest. Originally intended as a tribute to the French striker, it reflects the mutual love of Bundesliga football shared by White and her husband, Callum Convery, a football development officer at Nottinghamshire Football Club.