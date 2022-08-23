My colorful, magical, dancing, screaming 40-something birthday with Harry Styles

(CNN) OK, I’ll say it. I just turned 47 years old. And the reason I’m telling you my age is so I won’t be embarrassed or ashamed of it.

I’ll also reveal the number because I’ve just left “Harry’s house,” the so-called Madison Square Garden for the British singer’s month-long residency. And no one in “Harry House” feels sorry for themselves.

Let me back up for a second.

During the pandemic, those early cold months in New York, stuck at home and full of fear, I fell in love with Styles. I know people loved him a lot, but hey, don’t hold that against me. I’m on board now.

In May, when Styles released his third solo album, “Harry House,” I went bonkers. It’s on repeat in the car and at home and my 4 year old daughter knows all the words to all the songs. It is our happy place. So I regret to inform her that I am going to New York to see “Love on Tour 2022” and she is too young to go. But it was my birthday present. Can’t I just “mom” one night? I can’t make waffles, or vacuum, or fold laundry, or scoop the trash can, or scoop macaroni off the rug for a few hours?

The special pants I bought for Harry Styles.

When my friend Tracy texted that she was getting tickets, I Venmo’d her money so quickly that the price was registered later. Oh, it’s Harry. What’s a few weeks of ramen noodles and waiting for my husband to fill up the gas tank?

I attended the Aug. 21 show, walking from my girlfriend’s apartment in Chelsea to MSG, which had been transformed into a colorful beauty of style, lit up with rainbow, neon strips out of style. I was seeing remnants of feather boas, fuzzy hair and tinsel lining the streets. Thousands of people wore watermelons, strawberries, kiwis, sequins, cowboy hats and anything you could really want. That’s the magic of styles. Come as you are – or any Technicolor dream of your choosing.

Fans wear themed costumes and take photos outside Madison Square Garden before the Harry Styles “Love on Tour” concert on August 21.

So instead of forgetting my age at night, I owned it. “Harry’s house,” after all, is a place where anyone is graciously at home.

At 8:59, “Harry! Harry Harry!” of roars and proclamations. started Tracey, who had gone to see Stiles earlier, smiled and said to me, “See that little black box? Harry’s in there.” (To keep his costume a surprise, Styles is wheeled under the stage while crouching in a small black box. He then pops up through a hole in the center of the stage.) I’ve never heard such screams for a moving box in my life.

style, A candy-cane striped onesie With his tattoo on full display, immediately started singing “Daylight” and I was dancing so hard I swore I was going to flip over my waist to the glass partition in the row below us.

He played with the crowd, read fan signs and doubled over with laughter. He kissed and talked about his butt. He played “in the round,” a term for working across the stage in the middle of the room, so everyone could see him clearly.

The stage at the Styles show inside MSG.

“This show is in 360 degrees, we’re in the round,” he told the crowd. “Sometimes we’ll be face to face, eye to eye, window to soul to window to soul. That means sometimes I’ll be away from you and you’ll be face to face. If you find yourself preferring, let me know and I’ll distribute face and ass equally. .”

“All I ask is one simple thing – I want you to have as much fun as you can,” he said, before counting the 22 “golf dads,” a term he affectionately used to describe dads in polo shirts. Their young daughters to see him.

The stadium sang along to every song. The genre performed for nearly two hours, including “Golden,” “Ador You,” “Daylight,” “Keep Driving,” “Matilda,” “Little Freak,” “Satellite,” “Medicine,” and “As It Was.”

For the last one, MSG felt the floor shake.

Throughout the show, Stiles catches small gifts thrown at him, such as stuffed animals and balloons, plus boas and hats. He would dance with the object before throwing it back into the crowd. Its playfulness is part of the experience. Seeing all these people happy in one room because of one person is pure magic. When Styles is on stage, there is no outside world.

For me, and many others, Stiles’ appeal is the acceptance and love he shows everyone. It comes through his music and it really comes through in person. Known for his own androgynous style, there were all kinds of people in the audience and everything was fine.

Marianne Garvey is dancing to the styles.

At my age, Stiles is a breath of fresh air. He has no toxic masculinity and is extremely handsome as well. He invites us to visit his world, where things are candy colored and musical. It is a safe and happy place.

The next day at the airport I was still high on love. About one out of every 10 people I passed were dressed in “Love on Tour” merch, including me. We nodded to each other in mutual understanding.

On my flight home, a teenage girl sat next to me and had Stiles as the screensaver on her phone.

“See the show?” I asked her.

“I still can’t believe it’s real,” she said.

“That’s it,” I told her. Then I heard “Harry’s house” all over the house.