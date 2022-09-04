New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

I chose life for my daughter 10 years ago. I wouldn’t be here today if I hadn’t.

In my 20s, I went down a very dark path and thought that coping with years of abuse and assault meant indulging in drugs, alcohol, and risky behavior. I have no goals or motivation to disrupt this lifestyle, which depresses my suffering.

As I stared in horror at the two pink lines in that tiny window, my positive pregnancy test brought me back to reality.

I scrambled through my emotion and fear to think what this meant. I knew I was carrying life – it was no longer mine – but I had no money, and my family refused to support me. I didn’t know how to make it, but I was determined to figure it out for my baby.

There was something about that positive pregnancy test that motivated me, ignited a drive deeper than I knew I could have. Imagining my future daughter struggling with the cycle of abuse and trauma that plagued me for so many years, I broke down crying. “My daughter will never be exposed or subjected to what I went through,” I promised through my tears.

I knew right away that I had to live sober and no longer indulge in laziness. I decided to be strong and do whatever it takes to change my life for her. But where do I start?

During that time I met Randy and Evelyn, founders of a local maternity home called the Paul Stephan Foundation, who welcomed me with open arms. The next few years of learning how to take care of myself and my growing baby were the hardest of my entire life, but they changed me and my future in incredible ways.

However, my progress was not smooth. I’ve been hurt my whole life and am quick to lash out at anyone who tries to help me. Randy and Evelyn met my disrespect and bitterness with so much grace, giving me time to heal and grow into a compassionate woman through their steadfast patience and love.

They did more than change my behavior. Evelyn recognized that I was a young woman who needed a mother as much as I needed my own child. She taught me the importance of sticking to a schedule, how to be a good steward of my money, to prioritize my appearance, and to always make my daughter my number one priority. She and Randy brought in people to teach other women and me how to cook, organize and budget. They provided other moms and me with weekly parent and baby education through a community resource where I learned vital information about my pregnancy and developing baby. These classes continued for several years after my daughter was born to ensure she was meeting her developmental milestones.

I lived at the Paul Stefan Foundation for five years and was associated with the house for a total of 10 years. Their influence and resources not only helped me get an education, but inspired me to pursue my life’s calling.

Randy’s tough love helped me learn independent living skills like how to change a flat tire on my car, live a healthy lifestyle, act professionally, and inspired me to put my emotions aside to achieve my goals. He spent his own time making sure I was fully equipped for a successful career after I left the home shelter. “Convenience doesn’t matter,” he used to say, “you have a job to do, and stand up for the people.” His advice inspired me and I promised myself that I would never let a life situation drag me down again.

Evelyn helped connect me with the Virginia Career Works Center, where I learned how to create a resume and find agencies, jobs and businesses. The program helped me get into college, navigate the education system, purchase textbooks, and even earn minimum wage as part of a grant program. I earned this money by volunteering with the Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board, SAFE: Services for Abused Families, and Head Start Classrooms. As a result, I was offered a role as a substitute teacher with the Early Head Start program in the same classroom as my then 15-month-old daughter.

Evelyn’s selfless and loving example instilled in me a deep passion for children. As I watched Evelyn shower her relentless love on my daughter and other women’s children, I realized that I was called to be a social worker, advocating that this kind of love could be used to break familial cycles of trauma and abuse. Most people have no one to love them, I thought, and many feel like I was once trapped in dark situations. What if I could help people heal, or be the person I once needed for someone else?

Today, I am a foster care social worker at the Virginia Department of Social Services, where I have been promoted five times since 2017. I attribute my success to the perseverance, professionalism and compassion that Randy and Evelyn taught me. They didn’t let me give up; They pushed me to do more than I ever dreamed of achieving. Most importantly, I know my daughter is looking up to my example, and I want her to see that if she works hard and is kind, she can do great things.

Many women turn to abortion because they feel that it is their only option or that their child will interfere with their goals. I wish I could comfort those women and tell them how having my baby motivated me to achieve every single goal I set my mind to.

I will tell them that I named my daughter Lee Lani, which means Heavenly Royal Child.

why I will tell anyone who will listen – God sent her to me to save my life.