Musician Timmy Trumpet delivers a live rendition of Edwin Diaz’s walk-up song ‘Norco’

Not many things live up to the hype.

But Timmy Trumpet’s New York Mets’ live performance of Edwin Diaz’s walk-up song ‘Narco’ stunned the world Wednesday evening against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diaz’s save in the Mets’ 2-1 win is one of the best entrance songs a reliever has used since Mariano Rivera’s ‘Enter Sandman’. By Metallica.

So Trumpet — who co-wrote the song with Blasterjacks — had to play it live. The Mets invited him to Citi Field on Tuesday night, but the Mets lost to the Dodgers and Diaz never got into the game. Instead, Trumpet played a stunning rendition of ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’.

He came back on Wednesday and it was magic.

“I think I can feel the difference,” Diaz said after the game. “Everybody got into it. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

Trumpet, whose real name is Timothy Smith, grew up in Australia and had never been to a live Major League Baseball game. But now he is a fan.

“But I can tell you,” Smith said, “I guarantee you, I’m officially a Mets fan for life.”