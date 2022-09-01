type here...
Sports Musician Timmy Trumpet delivers a live rendition of Edwin...
Sports

Musician Timmy Trumpet delivers a live rendition of Edwin Diaz’s walk-up song ‘Norco’

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Not many things live up to the hype.

But Timmy Trumpet’s New York Mets’ live performance of Edwin Diaz’s walk-up song ‘Narco’ stunned the world Wednesday evening against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diaz’s save in the Mets’ 2-1 win is one of the best entrance songs a reliever has used since Mariano Rivera’s ‘Enter Sandman’. By Metallica.

Sports Newspaper: Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox

So Trumpet — who co-wrote the song with Blasterjacks — had to play it live. The Mets invited him to Citi Field on Tuesday night, but the Mets lost to the Dodgers and Diaz never got into the game. Instead, Trumpet played a stunning rendition of ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’.

He came back on Wednesday and it was magic.

“I think I can feel the difference,” Diaz said after the game. “Everybody got into it. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

Trumpet, whose real name is Timothy Smith, grew up in Australia and had never been to a live Major League Baseball game. But now he is a fan.

“But I can tell you,” Smith said, “I guarantee you, I’m officially a Mets fan for life.”

Previous articleRob Schneider Says ‘SNL’ Is Over After Kate McKinnon Performs ‘Hallelujah’ As Hillary Clinton
Next articleOn January 6, rioter Julian Khatter pleaded guilty to assaulting the late officer Brian Cicnick.

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Illinois professor says maskless homecoming is ‘manifestation’ of racism, will boot students who don’t comply

off Video Georgetown students speak out against mask mandate: 'They're doing it...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Beto O’Rourke did not say whether he would support any restrictions on abortion

closer Video Emily Campagno: Beto O'Rourke is a clown 'Outnumbered' co-host Emily...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Glee’ star Lea Michele addresses her past — and rumors she can’t read

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Ajla Tomlanovic says US Open match against Serena Williams ‘huge moment regardless of outcome’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Feist Quits Arcade Fire Tour Following Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Win Butler

WARNING. This article contains material about sexual assault and may refer to those who have been sexually...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

On January 6, rioter Julian Khatter pleaded guilty to assaulting the late officer Brian Cicnick.

Khatar pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police with a dangerous weapon.Khater faces 78 to 97 months in...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News