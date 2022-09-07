New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A music writer who has been accused of sexual misconduct for decades Against R. Kelly The R&B singer is fighting a bid to compel him to testify in his federal trial on child molestation and trial-fixing charges, according to court filings Tuesday.

Attorneys for Jim Derogatis, who released the book “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly” in 2019, urged Judge Harry Leinenweber to rule that Derogatis does not have to testify for the press on constitutional and other protections.

While Derogatis was a reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times in the early 2000s, he anonymously received a video he gave to police that led to Kelly’s child pornography trial in state court in 2008. Video evidence recorded in that 2008 trial is also part of the current trial.

Attorneys for Kelly’s former business manager Derrell McDavid, who charged Kelly with conspiring to rig a 2008 child pornography trial, subpoenaed Derogatis to testify. Kelly’s attorneys will also be able to question DeRogatis if he takes the stand.

Kelly, who was acquitted in a 2008 state trial, also faces charges of luring minors for sex in a federal trial in the Grammy Award winner’s hometown. Both McDavid and Kelly also face obscenity charges.

The trial was scheduled to resume Wednesday — after the Labor Day holiday and an unexpected courtroom closure Tuesday due to “operational issues.” Leinenweber is expected to make a decision Wednesday morning on whether Derogatis, who co-hosts the public radio show “Sound Opinions,” will testify.

Lawyers rested last week and could wrap up the defense by the end of this week. The trial follows a separate federal trial in New York, where Kelly, 55, is located He was sentenced to 30 years in June.

It’s not clear what defense lawyers will ask DeRogatis in Kelly’s current trial. But in filings and public statements they have raised chain-of-custody questions about how the video evidence ended up in the hands of police. They also said Derogatis shared a draft of his book about Kelly with prosecutors.

Tuesday’s filing, also filed on behalf of The New Yorker magazine, for whom Derogatis writes, pointed to rulings by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago that compell reporters to testify in cases they cover rarely, if at all. Alternatives to introducing the same information.

A Chicago police detective has already testified for the prosecution to explain the chain of custody of the video evidence, the filing said. Another key government witness using the pseudonym “Jane” also testified that she and Kelly were the same people in several video excerpts.

While calling an outspoken Kelly critic to testify could amount to “harassment or intimidation,” there are other ways to work the same facts into evidence, the filing argued. It also cited reports that Derogatis shot out a window in the family’s home after the Sun-Times reported on Kelly.

Four years ago, Kelly was released The song “I agree”. In it he tried to call out the author: “To Jim Derogatis, whatever your name is/You’ve been trying to destroy me for 25 years.” Kelly described himself as “a lot of false accusations” but said, “I’ve made some mistakes/I admit I’ve had some imperfect ways.”

Derogatis took the stand at Kelly’s 2008 trial, but refused to answer questions, citing Illinois law that violates reporters’ rights, as well as the US Constitution’s free press rights and right against self-incrimination.