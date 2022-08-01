Music Midtown shuts down gun laws in Georgia, highlighting legal gray area

Enlarge this image switch title Paul R. Giunta / Invision / AP

Organizers at Atlanta’s major Music Midtown festival announced on Monday that the two-day event was originally scheduled for next month. canceled. While the official statement mentions “circumstances beyond our control,” local media reported that the reason for the cancellation was unexpected: Georgia’s gun laws.

According to Timothy Lytton, professor of law at Georgia State University, this scenario is indicative of a problematic gray area in gun laws in Georgia.

Generally, if a gun owner wants to bring a gun to a public park or some other public place, state law protects the individual’s right to do so, Lytton said. Private property, such as a private university or business, can under certain circumstances prevent a person from carrying a firearm, he said.

“And now we have an obscure case: what happens if you have a private concert, but in a very public place, like a city park? Is this a private event? Or is it a public place? And the answer to this question is somewhat unclear. ‘ Lytton told NPR.

Music Midtown is held in Piedmont Park, a public park near downtown Atlanta. The headliners were to be My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Future and Jack White.

According to Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionSources familiar with the decision said Music Midtown has suspended the event due to a recent court ruling that could limit organizers’ ability to ban guns during the festival.

The news outlet reported that a recent Georgia appeals court ruling made it harder for private groups to restrict the right of gun owners to bring their guns to “short-term events” on public land. The appellate court’s decision dealt specifically with the ability of the Atlanta Botanical Garden to ban weapons from the property.

Music Midtown organizers do not specifically comment on these reports and did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

Organizers posted on the website of the canceled event and on social networks: Hello Midtown fans! Due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be held this year. We have been looking forward to reuniting in September and hope to be able to enjoy the festival together again soon.”



Doug Shipman, president of the Atlanta City Council, cited state gun laws as the reason. He tweeted about the abolition, saying: “Public policy has real impact, and in this case, economic and social consequences for a great tradition.”

In the case of Music Midtown, organizers are aiming to use a public space (Piedmont Park) but will be considered short-term tenants who are not long-term leasers, Lytton said. If they were to proceed with the gun ban at the event, they could face legal action from someone who wants to challenge the policy.

According to Lytton, other businesses in Georgia are in a similar situation. Due to fear of litigation and uncertainty about the law, private organizations holding events in public places have decided to lift any gun bans.

“I suppose that [Music Midtown] the organizers may be nervous about what will happen in court and so they want to come up with some kind of decision before then and come out with a statement on whether they are going to lift the ban or are they going to hold on to their guns so to speak and wait to see what happens as a result of litigation,” Litton said.