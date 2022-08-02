Music industry giant Mo Austin dies at 95

Mo Austin, the humble giant of the music business who with rare honesty led the transformation of Warner Bros. Records into a sprawling billion-dollar empire and helped find and nurture artists from Jimi Hendrix to Green Day is dead. He was 95.

Warner Records reported that Austin, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died Sunday “peacefully in his sleep.” In a statement, the company called him “one of the greatest record holders of all time”.

“He remained a tireless champion of creative freedom, both for the talent he nurtured and for the people who worked for him. Moe has lived an extraordinary life doing what he loves and will be sorely missed throughout the industry he helped create and the countless artists and colleagues he has inspired to be better,” said Tom Corson, co-chairman, in a statement. and Chief Operating Officer, and Aaron Bay-Shack, Co-Chairman and CEO.

Short, bald and soft-spoken, “Chairman Moe” was never as famous as rival moguls like Clive Davis or Walter Yetnikoff, but few could match his power or prestige when rock music officially became big business. . For decades, Austin has thrived on the simple, underused idea of ​​taking talented and original performers and letting them stay talented and original, whether it’s Hendrix and Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac and Paul Simon, or REM and Green Day.

“Mo Austin was one of a kind” Davis tweeted. “The company he led was truly unique in its particular artist management and the extraordinary depth and diversity of talent within its lineup. Mo’s artists have had a profound and historic impact on contemporary music and culture.”

Under Austin, Warner signed Hendrix when the guitarist was barely known outside the London club scene, Fleetwood Mac when they were a blues band, and the Grateful Dead when their legend was limited to the Bay Area. John Lennon and Yoko Ono, George Harrison, Nirvana, Madonna, Eric Clapton, James Taylor, Prince, R.E.M. and Guns N’ Roses were among the other performers who joined Warner during his tenure.

“Intimidation is not the answer,” Austin said in a rare interview. Los Angeles Times in 1994. “I don’t know why, but corporate people tend to think in terms of immediate gratification. Sure, you can squeeze another dollar out of anything, but that’s not what makes a record company profitable.”

He also assembled an elite and trusted executive team, including Warner President Producer Lenny Waronker and Advertising and Marketing Director Stan Cronin. David Geffen, whose Geffen label was distributed by Warner, eventually hired Austin to manage DreamWorks’ music division.

Mo Austin deeply inspired Tom as chairman of the musical division of Warner Brothers and was responsible for the creation of Wildflowers and Traveling Wilburys, as well as many other fruitful musical endeavors. God bless Mo. One of the really good ones. Our thoughts today are with his family. pic.twitter.com/SaLYtYQWY3 –@tompetty

Austin joined Warner in 1963, became president in 1970, chairman of the board shortly thereafter and rarely faltered over the next quarter century as the once fringe label eventually included Elektra, Atlantic, Sire, Geffen’s Asylum and Madonna’s Maverick Records among others. When corporations finally embraced the music they once despised, Warner competed fiercely with CBS Records and its leader Yetnikoff for industry leadership.

Austin’s heyday was an era of high-level bargaining and poaching, whether Warner took Simon away from Columbia or Columbia convinced Taylor to leave Warner.

Austin was praised for his judgment and patience, staying with artists like Simon and Van Morrison even when their albums weren’t selling. He even inspired some songs, including one by Young. Surfer Joe and Harrison’s playful ballad Mo, featured on a six-CD compilation of music that Austin helped produce.

His overthrow in 1994 led to new tributes. “Mo, Mo, why do you have to go? / You’re the first record label guy / It looked me in the eye,” Flea of ​​the Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote. Numerous artists and executives left Warner after he left.

Austin had occasional conflicts with artists. Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac recalled his displeasure as the band followed their mega sales. Rumors experimental double recording album, Tusk. Some of Prince’s greatest hits, including his purple rain as well as 1999 albums released by Warner. But Prince fought the company for control of his master tapes and how much music he could release. For a while, he changed his name to The Artist, formerly known as the Prince. He appeared in public with the word “slave” written across his cheek.

“It bothered me, but I figured out where he came from,” Austin told Billboard in 2016, adding that he remains in awe of the late musician. “This guy was so incredibly talented, it was mind-boggling.”

Born Morris Meyer Ostrofsky in New York City in 1927, Austin was an able and successful son of Jewish immigrants. The family moved to Los Angeles when he was 13 and found himself next door to the brother of jazz impresario Norman Grantz, whose Verve label included Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Charlie Parker. As a student at UCLA, Austin helped Granz sell concert programs and dropped out of UCLA law school in the mid-1950s to manage the finances of Verve (then called Clef).

Austin fitted in well with Verve’s sympathetic environment and was spotted by a superstar who was trying to buy the label in the late ’50s: Frank Sinatra. When Sinatra started his own company, Reprise, instead, he enlisted Austin to run it.

“Frank’s whole idea was to create an environment that, both artistically and economically, would be more appealing to an artist than anyone else,” said Austin, who shortened his name shortly after joining the record label. business. “This has not happened anywhere else. You had financiers, lawyers, marketers.”

But Austin was frustrated by Sinatra’s distaste for rock music and moved to Warner, which bought Reprise. He signed with one of the hottest new UK bands, The Kinks, and followed it up for the next few years with Hendrix, the Dead, Morrison and more. He has taken on heavy metal (Black Sabbath), light pop (The Association), country rock (The Allman Brothers), comedians (Steve Martin) and new artists (Tiny Tim).

His good name and deeds helped him again and again. When Kiss’s Gene Simmons found out about the upcoming L.A. band, he alerted Austin, and Van Halen soon landed a recording deal. In 1990, Sony/Epic outbid Austin on the Chili Peppers, but still called singer/screenwriter Anthony Kiedis to wish him well. Kiedis was so surprised that the band ended up dropping Sony and moving on to Warner.

Austin had a close relationship with corporate boss Steve Ross, president of Kinney National Services, when the former parking company acquired Warner in 1969. But Ross died of cancer in 1992, and Austin clashed with Warner Music Group chairman Bob Morgado, who felt he had to cut costs.

The turning point was the single rapper Ice-T. cop killer, leading to numerous demands for its withdrawal from critics, including law enforcement, conservative activist actor Charlton Heston, and then-president George W. Bush. Ice-T left Warner in 1993 after agreeing not to include the song on his final album, and the repercussions were widely felt to have weakened Austin’s position.

In 1995, Geffen convinced Austin and Waronker to head the music division of the newly formed DreamWorks company. George Michael, Nelly Furtado and comedian Chris Rock were among the artists signed before DreamWorks was bought by Universal Music in 2003.

In recent years, Austin has been a consultant at Warners and donated US$10 million to UCLA to help create the Evelyn and Mo Austin Music Center, named in part for his 55-year-old wife, Evelyn, who died in 2005. Their three sons – Michael, Kenny and Randy – were all Warner executives. Randy died of cancer at the age of 60 in 2013.

Mo Austin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, with Young and Simon hosting it. In 2014, he received the Grammy Icon Award for Lifetime Achievement, recognized as “a true pioneer of the era of modern music, whose life has had a profound impact on the artists he helped develop and on the fans around the world who have benefited.” from their inspirational creativity.