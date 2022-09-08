Mushkegovuk council declares state of emergency due to shortage of nurses

The Mushkegovuk Council of Chiefs, which represents the Seven First Nations in far northern Ontario, has declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing health crisis caused by a shortage of staff.

Among the seven is Kashechevan, off the coast of James Bay, which announced last month that it had just three nurses to treat 1,900 people.

Grand Mushkegovuk Council chief Alison Linklater said nurses have been forced to triage patients and can only provide emergency care.

“This puts our nurses at risk, but most importantly, it puts the health of our participants at risk,” Linklater said.

“It’s not safe to have only three nurses in the community to provide this kind of care.”

Linklater said there must be nine nurses in the community to provide adequate primary health care services.

She said that the nearest local hospital at Mus Fabrik also lacked doctors.

Linklater previously worked as a nurse and later took on a consultative role advocating for mental health services in her community.

She said that inadequate health care in remote indigenous areas is a long-standing problem and she would consider filing a human rights complaint due to the recent staffing crisis.

“We have seen our healthcare system only get worse over the past few years,” she said.

“It’s time to do something. We don’t want things to get to the point where they collapse. So we are also trying to be proactive about the state of emergency.”

Alison Linklater, the great head of the Mushkegovuk Council, says the remote First Nations she represents have not received proper medical attention for a long time. (Presented by Alison Linklater)

She said northern communities need a plan to improve the recruitment of doctors and nurses. She also stated that Provincial Bill 124 should be repealed. The bill limits pay increases for provincial employees such as nurses and teachers to one percent per year.

Linklater said she was in talks with Canada’s Indigenous Affairs Minister Patty Hajdu’s office to arrange a meeting to address the health crisis in the communities she represents.

Ministry response

The Ontario Department of Health will also meet with both parties to help find a solution to the staffing crisis.

“Our government understands that there are unique health challenges in the north and in Indigenous communities,” Department of Health spokesman W. D. Lighthall said in an email to CBC News.

“That’s why we’re committed to ensuring that all areas of Ontario have the medical resources they need.”

Lighthall noted that the province is investing $34 million to increase enrollment in nursing and personal support worker programs at six First Nations institutions in Ontario.

The province is also offering tuition compensation to recent graduate nurses from rural and remote areas who work in an eligible underserved community.

In terms of hiring doctors, Lighthall said the province announced in March that it would add 160 undergraduate and 295 postgraduate positions for medical students over the next five years.

NOSM University, which has campuses in Sudbury and Thunder Bay, will receive 30 undergraduate and 41 graduate places during this time.

In an email to the CBC on Thursday morning, the Department of Indigenous Affairs said ensuring access to healthcare services for residents remains a top priority.

Hajdu spoke with Linklater on Wednesday about the challenges the community is facing, according to a spokesperson. The pair discussed possible short-term and long-term solutions to the current staffing shortage.

“Indigenous Services Canada is working tirelessly to ensure that nursing stations remain operational and provide the necessary assistance to the communities they serve, while addressing the broader challenges of recruiting and retaining health workers in remote and isolated Indigenous peoples.” the ministry said in a statement.