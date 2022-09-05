New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy on Sunday touted the positives of President Biden’s student loan handout, acknowledging that higher education is “too out of control and out of reach.”

In an exclusive interview for “Fox News Sunday,” Murphy answered questions from host Mike Emanuel after meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, including how to expand training programs and keep more teachers on the job after the pandemic. Incentives for teachers to come out of retirement without affecting their pensions.

Murphy praised Biden’s executive action on student loan debt, saying that even though he himself paid off student loans in his mid- to late-30s, the program provides relief to more than a million New Jerseyans, giving Pell grantees a double pack. . of the “means test.”

“What do you think can be done to address the big picture problems, the root problems, the rising cost of higher education in this country? For example, is it time for an institution like Princeton to spend more than $37 billion? Endowment to help deserving students?” Emmanuel asked.

Murphy said that while New Jersey offers community college opportunity grants and the Garden State Guarantee for the third or fourth year of undergraduate study, as well as institutions offering self-payment options, blind need-based admissions programs are becoming more common.

“Listen, we need to make higher education more accessible and more affordable because the basis of your question is right on money — it’s gotten so out of control and out of reach,” the governor said.

Murphy predicted that “within a few weeks” New Jersey could come up with a comprehensive program related to analyzing postmortem responses to COVID-19 care.

“We’re going deep with an independent firm in June of 2020, but we’re going to be doing a full Covid response with long-term care,” Murphy said. “I want to make sure that it’s not only effective in teaching us what went right, what went wrong, but that it can be a tool for future governors, future administrations. Look at the national response.”

In New Jersey, schools didn’t return to in-person classes until last September, nearly a year into the pandemic, but even then, the governor insisted that officials had no choice but to close.

“Listen, I think that’s going to be one of the things that people talk about all the time and all the time. We know the learning loss, we know it’s real. We know the mental health stress on everybody — especially kids, teachers and families,” Murphy said. . “Especially in the early days, but obviously when the variants — the delta variant and others — kept coming back, when we knew so little about the epidemic and the virus, we had no choice.

“We will be laser-focused on closing the gaps that exist,” he added. “I just became president of the National Governors Association. My president’s initiative is focused on the mental health of our students for this very reason. So, we know that’s true. Now it’s up to us to close those gaps.”

Murphy also defended recent criticism of Biden’s “maga philosophy” as the election season approaches.

“Look, I’m a former US ambassador to Germany, so sadly I’ve seen the history of the 20th century up close and personal,” he said.

The governor predicted Democratic victories in the November midterms, which he attributed to the Supreme Court’s Roe v. ousted Wade but denied having any sights on the White House in 2024.