New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Current GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and former Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Shibaka are among the candidates heading to the November general election, where they will face each other in the race to represent. Alaska In the Senate.

Two other candidates for the general election are yet to be finalised. According to Alaska primary election results from The Associated Press, Democrat Patricia Chesbrough was in third place and had nearly 10,000 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, compared to Murkowski’s 66,268 and Shibaka’s 61,225.

A total of 19 people contested the contested top-four primary election, with all candidates listed on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation. Among those on the ballot are eight Republicans, three Democrats, one Libertarian, five independents and two Alaskan Independence Party candidates.

Before the election, the leading contenders in the race were Murkowski and Shibaka, both of whom shared opposing views of former President Donald Trump.

Trump targets Cheney, Murkowski, face voters in Tuesday’s primary in Wyoming, Alaska

Seven Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump in the February 2021 Senate impeachment trial, where he was acquitted. Of those seven, Murkowski is the only one running for re-election this year.

Murkowski’s call for Trump to resign following the Capitol attack and her vote to convict Trump on charges of inciting the attack are not the first time she has vented her anger. The senator voted against a Republican-backed plan in 2017 to repeal the national health care law known as Obamacare, and a year later she opposed the confirmation of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whom Trump nominated.

Last year, Trump, who repeatedly targeted Murkowski over her disdain for him, endorsed Shibaka and last month traveled to the state to headline a rally for her.

Shibaka, who is backed by the Alaska Republican Party in the race, took aim at Murkowski over the weekend, telling Fox News that Alaska “needs a senator who will vote in the best interest of Alaska and not say one thing.” Make us and then the opposite in DC”

NY Times hails Cheney, Murkowski as ‘models of political courage,’ ‘essential to democracy’

However, Murkowski has Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, fellow Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democratic Sens. Support came from Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kirsten Sinema of Arizona. In addition, she also received support from the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Murkowski told Fox News on Saturday that she was confident “the people of Alaska will return to the Senate.”

The November general election for the Senate seat will use ranked-choice voting, a ballot-approved measure by the state’s residents in 2020, overturning the state’s previous election system of partisan elections before the general election.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates on their ballots in order of preference. If a candidate receives a majority of first preference votes, that person is declared the winner of the race. However, if no candidate wins a majority of first preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first preference votes shall be eliminated. After the candidate with the lowest number of first-preference votes is eliminated, the voters’ second-preference choices are evaluated and a recount is instituted to determine whether the candidate in the race received a majority of votes. The process is repeated until a candidate wins a majority of votes.

In 2018, Maine became the first state to use ranked-choice voting in federal elections.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.