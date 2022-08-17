Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House of Representatives

Enlarge this image toggle signature Mark Thiessen/AP

JUNO, Alaska. Alaska Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski withdrew from her primary along with Kelly Chibaka, her GOP rival who was backed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates headed for the November general election. elections in the race for the only seat in the Alaska House of Representatives.

Murkowski expressed confidence that she would move forward and told reporters earlier in the day that “winning in November is important”. Chibaka called the results “the first step towards weakening the control of the Murkovsky monarchy over Alaska.” Chibaka also said she was grateful “for the strong and unwavering support that President Trump has given to Alaska.”

Murkowski has been in the Senate since 1981. Prior to Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski.

Under a voter-approved electoral process being used for the first time in Alaska’s elections this year, party primaries have been abolished and ratings voting is used in the general election. The top four in the primary race, regardless of party affiliation, must advance to the general election.

It was too early to talk about the other two seats in the Senate race.

Murkowski voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial following the January 6, 2021 uprising. Trump was acquitted. But he had strong words for Murkowski, calling her “the worst” during a rally last month in Anchorage.

Murkowski said that if Chibaka draws her only strength from supporting Trump, “what does that really say about her as a candidate with what she has to offer Alaska? Will she just be a stamp for Donald Trump? I think that all the people of Alaska are really looking for this. Not the ones I’m talking to.”

Kevin Derling, Chibaki’s campaign co-chair, said Trump’s support for Chibaki was an added bonus for him. He said that Chibaki’s commitment to business and family and her values ​​were important to him. He expressed Murkowski’s disappointment with the impeachment vote and her support for Home Secretary Deb Haaland.

In the House primary, Democrat Mary Peltola, Palin, and Republican Nick Begich entered the November election. It was too early to call the fourth place. The winner of the November race will be elected for a two-year term.

Peltola, Begich and Palin also ran in by-elections to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s term of office, which ends early next year. Young died in March.



The special election was the first attempt by voters to enter the high-ranking ballot in a statewide race. The winner of the early election may be known until at least 31 August. If successful, Peltola would become the first Alaska Native woman elected to the House of Representatives.

There were also several registered candidates in the snap election, including Republican Tara Sweeney, who also ran in the House primary. Sweeney was Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs at the US Department of the Interior during the Trump administration.

The special election was on one side of the ballot; the other side held primary races for the US Senate, US House of Representatives, governor and lieutenant governor, and legislative seats.

Palin, in a statement Tuesday night, called it “the first test of the crazy, convoluted, unwanted ranked-choice voting system.”

Proponents of the ratings vote say it encourages a positive campaign, but the race for the House of Representatives has taken on a strident tone at times.

Begich, a businessman from a prominent Democratic family, took a hard line against Palin, seeking to portray her as a fame-seeker and quitter; Palin resigned during her tenure as governor in 2009.

In one advertisement for Begich, the narrator says that Alaska has experienced “years of disaster” including fires and COVID-19. “Sarah Palin is the kind of disaster we can really avoid,” says the narrator.

A narrator in one of Palin’s commercials calls Begich a “negative Nick” and says that Palin wants to serve in Congress “to carry the torch of Don Young.”

Peltola, a former MP who most recently served on a commission that aims to restore salmon stocks on the Kuskokwim River, has made a name for herself as a supporter of the consensus.

She said that one thing that will help her be a good rep is that she is “not a millionaire. I am just like any other Alaskan, and I understand the economic hardships that Alaskans face first-hand. My priorities are the priorities of everyday life. Alaska”.

In a statement early Wednesday, she said that while the results of the early elections will not be known for some time, “we are getting closer to the general election. We’re going to build on that momentum and build a coalition of Alaskans that can win in November.”

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, and Democrat Les Gara advanced in the race for Alaska governor. It was too early to call the fourth place.

Dunleavy and his teammate Nancy Dahlstrom said in a statement that this is “just the start of the race. campaign, and we look forward to reaching every Alaskan and getting their votes between now and November.”

Walker runs with Heidi Drigas and Gara with Jessica Cooke.