Murdered Las Vegas reporter remembered as fair but tenacious journalist

KM Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Tribune News Service / Getty Images

In Jeff German’s newsroom, his colleagues at the Las Vegas Review-Journal erected a makeshift memorial in his office. On his desk are flowers, a reporter’s notepad, and a toy football – he loved fantasy football. In addition, one of his articles on the front page is framed.

This is the first story he has written with colleague Art Kane about lavish spending and the misuse of tax revenue. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. These stories led to a 2019 felony indictment of the Office’s chief executive and allegedly led to Herman’s death.



Arthur Kane / Las Vegas Review-Journal

City in shock

The events of the past week have rocked Las Vegas. Last Saturday Herman was found stabbed to death outside his home. On Wednesday night, police announced the arrest of an elected official, Clark County State Administrator Robert Telles, on suspicion of Herman’s murder.

Telles is being held without bail. During his first appearance in court on Thursday, prosecutors presented evidence that he “examined” Herman’s home prior to committing the crime and then stabbed him seven times.

Prosecutors allege that Telles killed Herman for writing negative articles about his office, and that he believes he lost the recent Democratic primary “as a direct result of articles highlighting the office’s mismanagement and illicit relationships.”

Reality is difficult for his former colleagues. But they want people to know about Herman and his journalism and what he stood for.

Tenacious Reporter

Art Kane remembers Herman as an old school veteran who knew everyone. “Phone to ear, getting secret sources, meeting them in bars,” he says.

And as soon as Herman got into history, he would not let her go – as, for example, in that conference bureau series.

“At some point, I switched to other things,” says Kane. “But Jeff — Jeff, like a bulldog, just latched on to it and followed him to the end. He must have written 100 stories by the time it was over.”

Politicians also reflected on the loss.

“I already miss him,” says Tom Letizia, a political consultant who has known German for about forty years. He says that sometimes Hermann wrote articles or columns that annoyed him or harassed his political clients, but the importance of the German language was not in doubt.

“I know that many public figures were afraid when Jeff German would call them. Because this guy was going to ask hard questions,” he says. “And they either ran away from him – didn’t return the call – or answered the call and dealt with the circumstances that followed.”

City council member Victoria Seaman says she was never afraid of Herman’s calls because she said she trusted him to be fair, albeit tough. But as soon as she found out that he was killed, she decided that it was his work.

“I really suspected it was some kind of hit, just because he was really aggressive and made sure he told stories and facts,” she says. “It was a shock to everyone in Las Vegas.”

Freedom of speech under threat?

This worries people outside of Las Vegas as well. When the news broke, free speech groups took notice. Nadine Farid Johnson is the Managing Director of PEN-America Washington. She calls the possibility of a public official killing a reporter “deeply disturbing,” in part because of what she sees as a recent rise in online abuse of journalists.

“Now it has moved into the physical realm and resulted in someone being killed, it really undermines the work of a free press and creates a risk factor for many journalists, and this is very disturbing,” says Johnson.

Art Kane of the Review-Journal says he and Herman are used to some people’s anger at their reporting – at one point, he says, Herman was hit by a professional boxer in a bar. But they did not seriously consider the possibility of being killed.

“I think up until now we just thought that no one would be that stupid and arrogant,” says Kane. “But that’s deep down, right?”

Kane is not inclined to see his friend’s death as part of a broader anti-journalist trend in America. He considers this an isolated case.

“From talking to Jeff, from reading his stories, and from understanding this guy [Telles’] background, he was just a bully who didn’t like a challengeKane says. “And he always resisted in a completely inappropriate way.”

Kane’s reporting partner left. And the subject of their work is in prison. Telles is expected to be formally charged with the murder next week.