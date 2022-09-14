type here...
Multinational mission to train Ukrainian military personnel reaches milestone
Multinational mission to train Ukrainian military personnel reaches milestone

Allied efforts to train Ukrainian recruits achieved a major success this week when Ukraine confirmed that 5,000 of its troops have completed the UK-led program.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday, just days after the country’s military won a lightning victory that forced the Russian army into a hastily organized retreat in northeastern Ukraine.

The achievement, made just months after its inception, is “very, very significant,” said one defense expert.

“It’s almost a brigade of personnel,” said Sean Maloney, professor of history at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario, adding that these soldiers could also help increase training opportunities in Ukraine itself, creating a multiplier effect.

“If they train a trainer, they will come back and train people in Ukraine.”

The initiative was announced last June by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and involves more than a thousand British soldiers from the 11th Security Force Assistance Brigade, a unit that concentrates on training foreign military personnel.

Canada sent approximately 225 troops, including instructors. The Netherlands and New Zealand also provide instructors.

Ukrainian recruits are brought to the UK on British military aircraft. There they are trained at four different bases, including a large training center in Kent, where they train combat in urban areas.

The three-week course covers basic offensive and defensive combat tactics, weapons handling, medical training, engineering and mine clearance, and an introduction to the laws of war.

Launch of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on June 24, 2022. (Pavlo Narozhnyy/Reuters)

In addition to training new recruits, the UK trained experienced Ukrainian soldiers in the use of some sophisticated weapons systems, such as the Highly Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) supplied by allied countries.

In an online post, the Ukrainian General Staff said it hopes to expand UK training beyond recruits to include training for current junior officers, whose leadership is considered the backbone of the army.

Maloney said basic training is a step above the training Russian troops receive, because Western soldiers are taught so-called “combined arms tactics” involving ground troops, tanks, artillery and aircraft.

“It will be a more sophisticated approach to mobile warfare, possibly using a variety of other technologies,” Maloney said.

A Ukrainian soldier holds a captured Russian flag in Izyum, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, September 13, 2022. (Konstantin Liberov/Associated Press)

The withdrawal of Russian troops from areas east and southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, has been described by locals as frantic and chaotic.

Rapid attacks last week enabled the Ukrainian military to recapture hundreds of square kilometers of territory and strategically important cities.

Ukrainian soldiers also found dozens of abandoned weapons, including tanks and armored personnel carriers.

Maloney said the Russian military had lived off the myth of the Soviet Red Army for decades. The past weeks and months, he said, have shown Ukraine facing a “deformed Russian army” crippled by years of “corruption, opportunism and political interference.”

