MTV Video Music Awards Not one emcee, but three rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will anchor the ceremony later this month.

They introduce and present the famous Moon Person trophies along with performers like Lizzo, Anitta, Blackpink, J Balvin, Maneskin, etc. Kane Brown, Marshmello with Khaled, and Panic! at the Disco on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The VMAs are no stranger to having multiple hosts, first anchored by Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd in 1984, and in 2000 with Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans as emcees. Other previous hosts have included Katy Perry, Arsenio Hall, Jack Black, Russell Brand, Chris Rock and, last year, Doja Cat.

Kane Brown Makes MTV VMA History as First Male Country Artist to Perform at Awards Show: ‘A Huge Honor’

LL Cool J is a three-time nominee, winning for Best Rap Video for “Mama Said Knock You Out” in 1991, and a recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997.

Minaj has been nominated 17 times and won five times at the VMAs, and she was nominated in the Best Hip-Hop Video category this year. She will also receive this year’s Video Vanguard Award, joining previous music stars such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Harlow, who was nominated in 2020 for Song of the Summer for “What’s Poppin’,” is tied for the most nominations this year with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video. He will also make his VMA solo debut. At last year’s VMAs, Harlow and Lil Nas X debuted “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X And Kendrick Lamar also has seven nominations.

Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for Artist of the Year honors.

Styles and Doja Kat received the second most nominations with six, while Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each received five nominations.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists in 22 categories online until Friday. Nominations for Group of the Year and Song of the Summer will be announced on Friday. Voting for Best New Artist will be active all the way to show time.