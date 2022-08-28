New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The MTV Video Music Awards It’s Sunday night, and there’s a lot to look forward to. Britney Spears’ epic performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U,” in which she carries a python on her shoulders as she dances, has been one of the most famous performances of the past few years.

Along with the performances, several memorable pop-culture moments took place on the VMA stage, including when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech to express her opinion that Beyoncé should have won the award instead.

With an impressive list of performers and some new elements added to the show this year, the show is expected to be as exciting as ever, if not more.

2020 MTV VMAS: Miley Cyrus dazzles in glittering sheer dress, swings on disco ball during performance

How to see

The MTV VMAs air on MTV at 8:00 p.m. and are simulcast on The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and other networks affiliated with Paramount, Viacom and CBS. , Pop, TVLand and VH1. There is no word yet on whether it will air on Paramount+.

Performers

This year’s award show is stacked with amazing performances that will surely entertain the audience. K-pop girl group BLACKPINK announced their U.S Award presentation First up, and Jack Harlow is set to perform solo on the VMA stage for the first time since performing with Lil Nas X at last year’s show.

Other performers include Lizzo, Maneskin, J Balvin, Anitta and Panic! At the disco. Marshmello and Khaled are expected to perform their song “Numb” with them. For the first time in VMA history, the show will feature a country artist as Kane Brown is set to perform on the big night.

Brown’s performance is unique because it incorporates elements of the virtual world. It is being described as a mixed reality show. Brown previously told Fox News Digital that fans can “expect it to be something they’ve never seen before.”

Nominees

Leaders of the pack in terms of nominations this year are Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X with seven nominations each. Lil Nas X and Harlow were nominated for Artist of the Year separately, along with Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Drake, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles for their collaboration on the song “Industry Baby”.

Styles and Doja Kat tied for second with six nominations each, and Sheeran, Billie EilishDrake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd tied for third with five nominations each.

Artists nominated for the night’s most prestigious award, Video of the Year, include Doja Cat for “Woman,” Drake for “Way 2 Sexy,” Ed Sheeran for “Shivers,” Harry Styles for “As It Was,” Lil Nas. X and Harlow for “Industry Baby” and Olivia Rodrigo for “Cruel”

Recipient of the Vanguard Award

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is presented annually to an artist who has consistently released videos that have had a significant impact on videos released by other artists and pop culture. This year the award will go to rapper Nicki Minaj.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” Bruce Gilmour, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount+, said in a statement. “She changed the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and unmistakably ‘Nicki’.”

Not only was Minaj receiving the coveted award, but she was returning to the VMA stage after a four-year absence. She is expected to perform a medley of her biggest hits and is excited for her fans.

“I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs!” she wrote on Instagram. “DON’T YOU!!!! I REPEAT!!!! YOU WANT TO MISS MY PERFORMANCE NOTTTTTTT.”

A new category

In addition to Brown’s mixed reality performance, MTV added a new category to the award show’s ballot for Best Metaverse Performance. There are nominees for the new category Ariana GrandeBlackpink, BTS, Charli XCX, Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots.

“The MTV Video Music Awards has a long history of social and digital innovation because we always look to meet our fans where they are,” said Amy Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Performing concerts in the Metaverse involves filming the show as if it were broadcast in a virtual reality world. Artists such as Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Zara Larsson and Future have held concerts on virtual reality video games such as Fortnite and Roblox.

Fans were able to vote for their favorite Metaverse performance as part of the Video Music Awards experience on Roblox in partnership with Super League Gaming leading up to the big night.