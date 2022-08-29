MTV VMAs 2022: See the full list of winners

(CNN) The MTV Video Music Awards are being presented on Sunday.

See below for a complete list of winner nominations shown in bold.

Video of the Year

Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo — “Cruel” — Geffen Records

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny — Rima’s Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles — Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Song of the year

Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records

The Kid LaRoi & Justin Bieber — “Stay” — Columbia Records

Best New Artist

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron — Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

Gale – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto — Streamcut / RCA Records

Moonlight — Arista Records

Seventy – Pledis Entertainment/Geffen Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff — “One Night” — Warner Records

October 2021: Remy Wolf — “Sexy Villain” — Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett — “I Hope You’re Miserable Until You Die” — Warner Records

December 2021: Seventy — “Rock With You” — Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records * Winner

January 2021: May Muller — “Better Days” — Capitol Records UK

February 2022: Gayle — “abcdefu” — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Shenissa — “Ru That” — Rich Immigrant / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo — “Tamagochi” — Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg — “Chase Longue” — Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Mooney Long — “Baby Boo” — Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recordings

July 2022: Doichi — “Interesting” — Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records * Winner

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd — “One Now” — Mercury Records / Republic Records

Rosalia ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LaRoi & Justin Bieber — “Stay” — Columbia Records

The best POP

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records

Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor” – Geffen Records

The best hip-hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg — “From The D 2 The LBC” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

future split. Drake, Thames — “Wait For You” — Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto — “Big Energy” — Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj Ft. Lil Baby — “Do we have a problem?” — Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T — “Diet Coke” — Good Music / Def Jam

The best rock

Foo Fighters — “Love Dies Young” — RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse — “Won’t Stand Down” — Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer” — Warner Records

Shinedown — “Planet Zero” — Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace — “So Called Life” — RCA Records

The best alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragon x JID — “Enemy” — KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly Ft. Willow — “Emo Girl” — Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Maneskin — “I Wanna Be Your Slave” — Arista Records * Winner

panic! At the Disco — “Viva Las Vengeance” — Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilot — “Saturday” — Performed by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker — “GROW” — MSFTSM Music / Roc Nation Records

Latin at its best

Anita – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny — “Titi Asked Me” — Rima’s Entertainment

Becky Gx Carol G – “MAMIIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee — “Remix” — Republic Records

Farooq — “Paypass” — Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Ghetto” — Suenos Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

The best of R&B

Alicia Keys — “City of Gods (Part II)” — AKW

Chlöe — “Have Mercy” — Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Her — “For Anyone” — RCA Records

Normani Ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — “No Love (Extended Version)” — LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd — “Out of Time” — XO / Republic Records

The best K-pop

BTS — “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY — “LOCO” — JYP Entertainment

LISA — “LALISA” — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records * Winner

Seventeen — “Hot” — Pledis Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids — “MANIAC” — JYP Entertainment

TWICE — “The Feels” — JYP Entertainment

Video for good

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto — “P*ssy” — Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama — “This Hell” — Dirty Hit

Strome — “Fills de Joie” — Mozart Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records * Winner

BTS | Minecraft — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Lat — Def Jam

Rift Tour Ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters — Studio 666 — RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves — Star-Cross — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo — Driving Home 2 u — Geffen Records

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records * Winner

Best cinematography

Baby Kim & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records

Camila Cabello Ft. Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam” — Epic Records

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani Ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

Best direction

Baby Kim & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves — “Simple Times” — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment

Best visual effects

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay x BTS — “My Universe” — Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment

The Kid LaRoi & Justin Bieber — “Stay” — Columbia Records

Best Choreography

BTS — “Permission to Dance” — BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd — “Tears in the Club” — Atlantic Records

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby” — Columbia Records

Normani Ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records

Best edit

Baby Kim & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records

Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo — “Cruel” — Geffen Records

Rosalia — “Saoko” — Columbia Records

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

The Weeknd — “Take My Breath” — XO / Republic Records

Year group

Blackpink

BTS

City girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine a dragon

moonlight

Red hot chilies

Silk Sonic

summer song

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone — “Me Puerto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth — “Left and Right (BTS Feat. Jung Kook)”

Doja Cat — “Vegas (From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

future split. Drake, Thames — “Wait For You”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Ken Brown – “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey — “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid — “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Ure, Dazzy — “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat — “I Love You (A Happy Song)”

Rosalia – “Biscuit”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Album of the year

Adele — “30′

Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Drake – “Professional Lover Boy”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” * Winner