Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are the top contenders with seven nominations 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lil Nas X and Harlow have earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit “Industry Baby,” which is nominated for Video of the Year, MTV announced Tuesday. Drake, Bad Bunny and Ed Sheeran along with two performers, Harry Styles and Lijo, will compete for Artist of the Year.

Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs, “Family Ties” and “N95,” competing for Best Cinematography. The rapper is nominated for Best Hip-Hop, Direction, Visual Effects, Editing and Video.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, is the only artist to receive a nomination at each of the VMAs for five decades. She received her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X”.

The awards will feature 26 first-time nominees, including four including Baby Kim. Kacey MusgravesGAYLE and Måneskin – each with two nominations.

The VMAs will take place on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins Tuesday in 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.