The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations were announced Tuesday, and Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead the way with seven nominations each.

Lamar was nominated in the Best Cinematography category for his music videos for the songs “Family Ties” and “N95”. The rapper, who was not nominated since 2018, is also nominated for Best Hip-Hop, Visual Effects, Direction, Editing and Best Video.

Lil Nas X and Harlow’s multiple nominations were for “Industry Baby,” their song together, which was also nominated for Video of the Year. Both artists were also nominated for the Artist of the Year pin competition alongside Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo.

Doja Cat and Styles are tied for second place with six nominations each, followed by Billie Eilish and Drake, followed by trio Land. Taylor SwiftDua Lipa, Sheeran and The Weeknd each with five nominations.

Madonna She earned a nomination in the Best Longform Video category for her 14th studio album “Madam X”. This is Madonna’s 69th nomination, and if she wins it will be her 21st VMA win, solidifying her status as the most awarded artist in MTV history.

The pop music icon was first nominated for a VMA in 1985, making her the only actress to receive a nomination in the five decades the award has been on show.

The awards will feature 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Kim and four others Kacey MusgravesGayle and Maneskin – each with two nominations.

The VMAs will take place on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins Tuesday in 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report