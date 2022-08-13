MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ‘mainstream media’ optimism on economy, ‘not working well’ for minorities

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

During the latest episode of MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross,” the host expressed her disappointment that the economy is doing well, insisting that it’s “not doing well for us,” meaning minority communities.

On Saturday, Cross spoke with guest panelists Georgetown Law Professor Dorothy Brown and UCLA Professor Desi Small-Rodriguez about how the economy is currently hardest for African Americans and indigenous communities, compared to whites.

Cross prompted the discussion with an NPR survey showing which demographic groups feel the most inflation. According to the survey, 69% of Native American households face “severe financial problems due to inflation,” as do 58% of black households and 56% of Latino households.

44% of white households are facing serious problems due to inflation.

Brown offered her analysis of the economic pressures on African Americans, saying, “Well, some of it is supply chain issues. Some of it is corporate greed. We’ve seen rents go through the roof. We’ve seen landlords put strict requirements on people. Getting an apartment.”

Brown added, “Food has skyrocketed,” and “we’ve seen gas prices come down,” adding, “They’ve been high for a while.”

Small-Rodriguez specifically said of the Native American community’s plight in the economy, “Now we’re just seeing tremendous conflict, conflict so much amplification.”

She added, “Inflation is just one part of it. We’re seeing, you know, we’re living in a food desert. We’re just struggling to survive just the basics, just the basics. And that’s nothing new. But unfortunately, but we’re seeing , you know, has grown in our communities across the United States.”

“So we’re just seeing, you know, Covid, a kind of spiraling effect of inflation and just, you know, over 500 years of colonialism to be honest with you,” concluded the guest, adding that imperialist oppression is one factor. here

Dismayed by both professors’ accounts, Cross actually rebuked the media’s somewhat optimistic spin on the economy.

“Part of the challenges I have in the mainstream media, and you hear things like, ‘Oh the economy is doing great.’ And for many of us the economy is not the stock market. It’s not working well for us,” she declared.

Cross then claimed that these conversations about the economy did not include minority communities. “And so when you have these conversations, sometimes it feels like there’s such a disconnect between us and the community, we feel left out of the conversation,” she asserted.

Perhaps Cross’ frustration stems from the overly optimistic view of the economy offered by the Biden administration that his media allies have parroted. Although inflation in the US is near a 40-year high, Biden has claimed “zero percent” inflation for the month of July.

Columnists such as Paul Krugman of the New York Times have defended the statement, claiming that the economy is improving as the president oversees a jobs boom. Although according to the cross panel they haven’t seen it yet.