MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle called Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman ahead of his GOP rival Dr. They fail to see if Mehmet will agree to debate with Oz.

This week, Fetterman declined Oz’s offer to participate in their first debate in early September, accusing his opponent of making light of the stroke he suffered earlier this year.

“My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real to me,” the lieutenant governor said in a statement. “I won’t be participating in the discussion until the first week of September, but I look forward to having a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation about this when Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously.”

Fetterman said the debate is an ‘important part’ of the Democratic primary, but now he may refuse to debate OZ.

The topic of whether Fetterman would debate Oz came up in his first televised interview since suffering a stroke, which was pre-taped.

“You turned down Dr. Oz’s invitation to debate – what made you decide? And do you think you’ll debate him before the election?” asked Ruhle.

Dr. Oz Rips Democrat Fetterman for Refusing to Debate Pennsylvania Senate Race: ‘Hiding His Radical Views’

Fetterman replied without answering.

“Again, as I just said, it’s just a sad outlook at this point because they’re trying not to focus on the state of their campaign right now,” Fetterman said. “And when they want to get into a serious conversation and actually talk about debating, I’ll be happy to join in. But right now, they’ve chosen a seriously mindless campaign to just mock someone. Just recovering from a stroke.”

Without any followup questions, the “11th Hour” host quickly moved on to other topics.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom”, Dr. Oz denied claims he was “mocking” Fetterman’s stroke and blasted the Democrat for walking out of the debate.

Fetterman said he opposes the voter ID law because ‘people of color are less likely to have their ID’.

“I’ve offered John Fetterman several opportunities to explain to me how to make it easier for him to debate, but at this point, he’s given so many reasons for not showing up, including that he didn’t have time in his schedule, that I believe he’s hiding his radical views. Because he’s the farthest left radical candidate in any competitive Senate race this cycle, and he doesn’t want to reveal that view,” Oz said. Co-host Dana Perino.

Despite indications of a Fetterman lead in the polls, Dr. Oz said he believes he will prevail on issues like these. The border crisis and the fentanyl epidemic Destroying communities.

“Pennsylvanians appreciate how radical leftist John Fetterman is, it doesn’t align with our values,” Oz said. “That’s what people want in Pennsylvania. They want people who can understand the values ​​of all Pennsylvanians and protect people accordingly. That’s not what John Fetterman has.”

“We can’t afford John Fetterman,” he added.