MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Wednesday that the state now owns the bodies of pregnant women, akin to slavery, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

“The Readout” opens with a report on the Kansas election that voted on whether to ban abortion in its state constitution. Despite Kansas being a traditionally red state, Reid referred to the state’s vote to keep abortion rights as “FU” for pro-lifers.

“But, on Tuesday, Kansas had its own message to send, delivering a surprising FU to the right-wing push and campaign against bodily autonomy. In one of America’s reddest states, there was evidence of a desire for abortion rights in this country. , rural, conservative, MAGA, where voters overwhelmingly rejected the ballot measure. rejected that would have allowed lawmakers to ban abortions in the state,” Reid reported.

She added, “In very clear terms the right to abortion remains in the Kansas Constitution, a state constitution, by the way, originally built on anti-slavery.”

Reid continued the connection between abortion and slavery while discussing the vote with her guests.

“I think it’s really poetic that it happened in Kansas. Because it’s a state that’s fighting the question of who owns the people. Fighting the question of slavery and the question of who owns you, who owns your body. . And what Alito said is, your state owns your body. The moment you get pregnant, your state owns your body, and your state can tell you what to do with it. Sorry, no luck. You don’t own your own. ,” Reid said. .

Alito delivered the majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade reversed in June. Last month, while in Rome, the justice rebuked foreign critics of the decision “who thought it best to comment on American law.”

Reid attacked his speech for including jokes and further accused Alito of pushing religious absolutism.

“His arrogance and arrogance to think that it’s basically funny and that this country is a country of religious persecution of Christians, that Christians are being persecuted because women have the right to decide what to do with our own bodies,” Reid said.

One of her guests, Catholics for Choice president Jaime Manson, agreed with Reed’s sentiments of “white Christian totalitarianism”, claiming that abortion is not only supported but “required” in other religions.

“They want abortion to be legal but, you know, the struggle for many religious people is that abortion is not only supported, abortion is accessible, but it’s required, especially for Jews and Muslims, so it’s a violation of their religious freedom. And What we see is an incredible overreach by a white Christian nationalist movement trying to take away basic rights and claim that they’re surrounded and it’s really painful. That’s how they build power,” Manson said.