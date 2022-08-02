New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans who support “extreme” bans on abortion during an appearance on “Chris Jansing Reports” on Tuesday.

In June, the former Missouri senator filed Roe v. Wade’s reversal slammed the GOP’s recent efforts in some states to enact abortion bans. With her state enacting stricter abortion laws and several state primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested this could be a turning point for voting.

“It’s different. And I think, the phrase is being used, but it’s fair, I think the dog caught the car. And now it’s kind of the revulsion, the motivation, the anger, the frustration, especially when states like Missouri have such extreme laws. . I mean it’s a difficult subject. Reasonable people can disagree on the issue of legal abortion,” McCaskill said.

Although she claimed that “reasonable” people can disagree about abortion, she accused Republicans of wanting to criminalize women and people who assist in obtaining abortions out of state.

“But most Missourians, most Kansans, most Americans want rape victims to be able to end their pregnancies. They don’t want women at the airport being dogged by dogs to see if they’re traveling to have an abortion. They don’t want civil rights. Those who want someone safe and legal “Looking for people who are empowered to have abortions and taking them to court. That’s what Republicans are doing now,” McCaskill said.

Kansas is holding a referendum on Tuesday to amend the state constitution to deny the right to abortion.

Further, McCaskill claimed that the abortion issue could help Democrats not only win Kansas, but retain power in November’s midterm elections.

“They’re going to such an extreme, I think it’s going to really help the Democrats retain power in Washington, D.C., not only today but also in November. I could be wrong, but when the Catholic Church puts in. A million dollars, the Catholic Church put up for this campaign in Kansas. Put in a million dollars, in a state where there are all kinds of needs for the poor, I think it causes a lot of head scratching,” she said.

McCaskill previously criticized the 2021 Texas Heartbeat Act that would have banned abortions after six weeks, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Roe v. Although Wade was not overturned at the time, it was considered by some to be “a solution” as the Supreme Court rejected efforts to halt its implementation.

“This should not be a tip of the hat. It should be a protest. 50 years of Supreme Court precedents are trying to throw it away by creating private police that are highly personal, private and can encroach on women’s lives. Tough times they will ever have to face,” McCaskill commented at the time.

Fox News’ Courtney O’Brien contributed to this report.