Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are “racists” comparable to segregationists on MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection” Saturday.

Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the cost of housing illegal immigrants in New York City, which he claims is in the millions for Texas and Arizona taxpayers.

“Right, Jason, I mean, a conservative estimate is about $80,000 per bus trip. But we know racists don’t mind paying that,” Greer said.

“We saw it with our parents’ and grandparents’ generations when schools were forced to integrate, and they refused, so they would send African Americans to other states to go to college, because they didn’t want to integrate schools in South Carolina, or Virginia, or Georgia,” she said

“So, racists are willing to pay and don’t care if taxpayers pay the damages,” she added.

Greer said, “I think what’s disgusting about the lives of decent people in this, like Maria said, we have men, women and children on buses that don’t know where they’re going and they’re not coordinated. We know that the governors of these states They’re doing it just to do something, just to please their particular bases and even if it’s costing them their own taxpayers’ money.”

Greer argued that “the vast majority of people in America are descended from people who came from countries like Italy, Ireland, Germany, and Poland, who were treated equally, but that history has been forgotten, and that’s part of America’s problem. That how we treat immigrants and immigrants We are so historic in thinking about how we think about this nation.”

Texas and Arizona are sending illegal immigrants to areas like New York City and Washington, D.C. to ease the burden such immigration places on their communities near the border. Critics of the Biden administration argue that he has opened America’s borders. Despite the record migrant influx – two million between October 2021 and June 2022 – deportations have hit “record lows”.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has complained that the influx of illegal immigrants has put a severe strain on NYC’s school and health care systems. So far, just over 1,000 immigrants have been settled in New York City. US Customs and Border Protection saw nearly 200,000 migrant encounters in July.