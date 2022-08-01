New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The nation’s Eli Mistle once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross” on Saturday.

Cross began by questioning the poll, claiming that Walker, the incumbent Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, D., trails by just a few percentage points in the upcoming race, with eight percent of voters still undecided.

Cross requested.

After blasting other Republican Senate candidates, Mystal suggested that Walker is only supported by the GOP because he “does what they want from their Negroes.”

“It’s going to be a close election in Georgia because Walker has the support of the Republicans. You ask why the Republicans are backing a guy who is so obviously stupid, who clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts, but actually that’s the reason. Walker is. Going to do what he says. And that’s what Republicans like. Republicans want to do what they’re told by their Negroes. And Walker is accurately presented as a person who lacks independent thought, no independent agenda, no independent ability to grasp policies, and he’s just going to go out there and vote like Mitch McConnell tells them to vote,” Mystal said.

Mistle previously attacked Walker and black Republicans in an April column titled “The Herschel Walker Senate Campaign Is an Insult to Black People.” In the piece, he called Walker’s campaign a “political minstrel show.”

Despite the close polling between the candidates, Mistle insisted he was unconcerned about the Republicans.

“I’m not focused on what GOP voters are going to do. They’ve already proven that they’re willing to vote for white supremacy. They’re willing to vote for stupidity. They’re willing to vote for rebellion. So I don’t care what the GOP is going to do. . . . I’m worried about what the Democrats are going to do,” Mystal said.

Cross added that other Georgia elections also showed Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams trailing Gov. Brian Kemp for the gubernatorial race. Unlike Walker’s election, Mistle claimed that sexism was a factor.

“We just have to deal with gender discrimination. When we look at white women in Georgia, tickets are split. When we look at black men in Georgia, tickets are split. More tickets are split than any other population. Why? Because those women are running,” Mystal said. .