Liberal media outlets CNN and MSNBC went to bat for the FBI this week following the raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

News anchors and guests on both networks repeatedly insisted that the FBI’s actions, at the discretion of the Justice Department, were apolitical and consistent with the way law enforcement agencies operate.

On Wednesday’s installment of CNN Newsroom with Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, fellow SE Cup and former Trump campaign adviser David Urban quickly railed during a discussion of the raid.

Many Republicans claimed that Cupp quickly dismissed Urban because he said the move was “disgusting” from the Justice Department and that Trump was sympathetic in the eyes of many Americans. Kapp said Urban’s assessment was a talking point “for the world” and that the idea of ​​FBI corruption was “absurd” to most Americans.

“If you don’t leave the White House with classified documents, you don’t have to worry that the FBI is going to raid your home office. I think most people think it’s good to hold even the president accountable. That’s a good thing. A sign of a healthy Justice Department and a healthy FBI. ,” Cup also noted.

Just a day earlier on the channel, attorney and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway made similar comments, when he blasted conservative Americans and Republican politicians who believe law enforcement is waging a “political attack” against the former president.

“The fact of the matter is that there is no reason to believe that,” he added.

Much of the FBI water-carrying came from MSNBC anchors and guests, who mocked critics of the raids and defended the agency, whose reputation for credibility and fairness came under fire after revelations of misconduct during the Russiagate investigation.

Attorney and civil rights activist Maya Wiley, who frequently joins the network, claimed Wednesday that those questioning the FBI raids were essentially attacking “non-political and independent law enforcement,” while contributor Charlie Sykes said Republicans owed the FBI “an advantage.” are Doubt.”

During MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes,” guest host Alicia Menendez spoke with NBC News justice reporter Ryan Reilly and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele. Both panel guests tried to defend the FBI.

Reilly went a step further than Wylie’s description of the FBI, calling it a “conservative-leaning law enforcement agency,” while Steele said Americans should assume all Republicans are “dangerous until proven otherwise.”

MSNBC’s “Way Too Early” host Jonathan Lemire said the FBI would never have taken the actions they did unless they thought Trump had something “really significant” and weren’t worried about who he might show it to.

The next day, Lemire’s colleagues and “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough went to the FBI’s defense and determined it was not an attack.

“These attacks against the FBI, these attacks on the most important federal agency–,” Scarborough said, before he was cut off by his wife.

“They gave them a heads-up after less than 24 hours of peaceful exploration,” Brzezinski said.

Perhaps no one was more excited about the FBI’s actions than CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, who could barely contain his excitement at the news.

“It might be hot outside, but it’s Christmas in here. Because yesterday we got the presents we all wanted. FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago,” Colbert happily announced as his audience erupted in cheers.

Former President Trump said Monday that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was surrounded by a “large group” of FBI agents executing a search warrant, and the story dominated the news cycle all week.

A few days later, without direct comment, Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed that he had personally approved the search warrant and announced that the Justice Department had asked the warrant to be unsealed for public viewing. It has been revealed that the FBI is looking into highly classified documents Trump took from the White House, some of which are related to nuclear weapons.

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.