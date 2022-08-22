New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Before Ilene Graff starred in “Mr. Belvedere,” she briefly made her mark. In “Mork & Mindy”. There she went with Robin Williams.

The last comic played an alien from the planet Ork on the hit 70s sitcom, which he first debuted on “Happy Days.” The series ran from 1978 to 1982 and starred Pam Dauber as a woman who takes in alien visitors.

“I was in two parts with Jonathan Winters,” Graff recalled to Closer Weekly on Sunday. “Table read comedy is in store. Robin Williams and Jonathan are unstoppable [improvising], and one line is funnier than the next. It’s just remarkable.”

The actress insists Williams is the real deal.

“Robin was really nice too,” says the 73-year-old. “And a good acting partner. He’s Juilliard trained, so when the director says action, his eyes, mind and brain are with you. He’s very creative. He never does anything the same.”

Looking back, Graf thanked her He was successful in the 70s.

“In the late 1970s, I fit what they were looking for,” she told the outlet. “My timing was perfect. I was cute and funny. And then I got older, and they were looking for young mothers. It was just dumb luck and timing. I had very talented friends, but no one knew who they were. Luck. Their time was up.”

Graff isn’t the only comic to share the screen. She starred opposite Rodney Dangerfield in the 1992 film “Ladybugs”.

“Rodney is the original,” she said. “At his heart, he’s a writer. We’d do a scene, and they wouldn’t be happy with that joke. So they’d say, ‘Rodney, we need a good joke here.’ Within seconds, he had 10 or 15 new jokes. I was amazed. “

These days, Graf is immersed in charity work. She is currently involved with Doors for Change, an organization that focuses on homeless youth in San Diego. She also works with the Entertainment Community Fund, which provided financial support during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she has great roles Being a wife and mother.

“We’re celebrating our 45th anniversary in August,” she boasted. “I think it started with friendship. Music has always been a big part of our relationship and respecting and appreciating each other’s talents. Plus we love hanging out together.”

As for her daughter, Nikka Graf Lanzarone, she began a successful career on Broadway.

“Be a doctor, no matter how many times I whispered in her little baby’s ear, it didn’t work,” Graff said. “She was born dancing. She knows how to do it. It’s always been her happiest place.”