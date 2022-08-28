Moyes bubble could burst in pessimistic West Ham

IIndividually, none of West Ham’s first three Premier League games this season have been all that bad. They were very unlucky to lose at Nottingham Forest, there is no shame in losing to Manchester City and Brighton can be an uncomfortable opponent for any team, but especially for West Ham, who have now not beaten them in 11 tries. However, combined, these three defeats with no goals scored leave West Ham at the bottom of the table. Sunday’s meeting with struggling Aston Villa comes with a distinct sense of pressure.

Last Sunday at the London stadium applause was heard with might and main. They were probably born out of frustration over the game that day, rather than anything more general, but West Ham have now lost eight of their last 10 games, with the only victory coming against the doomed Norwich.

David Moyes admits people would laugh at West Ham offer Read more

The context is important: by the end of last season there was fatigue, and the focus clearly and clearly switched to the Europa League. No one could seriously doubt the work of David Moyes after returning to the club.

But what if West Ham lose to Villa? They have Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle in three games after that, all of which can be lost without much error. By the international break next month, it could look like a relegation battle, and only the European Conference League can stop it. A tiring group stage against the Romanian FCSB wouldn’t have the same allure as those epic nights against Sevilla and Lyon in the Europa League last season.

Perhaps that’s not to mention that the path is hard for clubs of the size of West Ham. Improving the sixth or seventh is almost impossible; while survival is never guaranteed. Bragging about the Premier League’s competitiveness often seems largely hollow (everyone hails our overlords because we’re not Germany yet), but its mid-ranks are a shifting mix of big spenders and innovators, vanishing giants and vying for achievement. . No team outside of the big six can feel completely safe.

For managers, the line between genius and fraud is dangerously thin. After good years at Preston and Everton, Moyes’ reputation took a hit due to his disappointing spells at Manchester United, Sunderland and Real Sociedad. Then it seemed that the game had moved forward and left him behind.

His reaction after leaving Sociedad was to re-evaluate his methods, prioritizing communication, and reacquaint himself with the best practices of other clubs. And for a while it worked. He saved West Ham from relegation before being abruptly substituted, he came back and led them to the top; no manager has managed to reach the top seven with West Ham three times in a row.

Newcomer Gianluca Scamacca may not necessarily be the type of player inspired by Moyes’ tactical routine. Photo: Matt Impey/Shutterstock

Moyes’ post-Everton career began to be re-evaluated. Sir Alex Ferguson’s succession has always been fraught with difficulties. Sociedad abroad. Sunderland was helpless.

Again, no single case is fatal, but perhaps this is a pattern. Sunderland may have been chaotic but since being promoted in 2007 they have had eight managers who No lead them to take off. And Moyes replaced Sam Allardyce when he took a job with the England team; he did not fall into a crisis, but inherited the club in the healthiest condition since Peter Reid.

Signings may be questionable – the failure to make Jan M’Vila’s loan permanent while splashing out a club-record £13.6m on Didier Ndonga remains inexplicable, though still less baffling than Papi Djilobodja’s signing. The immediate negative tone seemed useless: Sunderland’s last home game under Allardyce was a runaway 3–0 win over Everton; their second home game under Moyes was a craven 3–1 loss to the same opponent.

This season, perhaps, there are disturbing echoes. West Ham thrived on signings clearly Moyes, instilled with English experience, complemented by a pair of hard-working Czechs. This summer, however, there has been a shift towards the exotic, with three players brought in from the French league plus Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca. Even Emerson Palmieri, Aaron Cresswell’s needed upgrade, only made 20 appearances for Chelsea, while Maxwell Cornet only played a season at Burnley. Thilo Kehrer, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain, made a nightmarish debut against Brighton. These are not players who are sure to be thrilled by Moyes’ grind, and they may not be the players he instinctively trusts.