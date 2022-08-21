Moving to Canada was harder than I thought. I’m not sure I would do it again

This first-person article is the experience of Misba Noor, who lives in Calgary. For more information on first person CBC stories please see FAQ .

I believe there is light at the end of every dark tunnel, but it took years to find it after we moved to Canada.

My husband and I moved to Calgary with our two children – five and two years old – in 2015. We immediately started looking for a job and were full of hope because my husband was a branch manager in a well-known bank in Pakistan. But we were in for a shock. The only job he could find to get started was carpet installation.

After only a week on the job, he looked exhausted and said, “When I was walking up the stairs of our apartment building, I dreamed of a house without stairs. My legs hurt so much.”

The next morning he changed back into his work clothes, which were tattered and frayed at the knees. His black shirt is faded from daily washing. His hands were full of cracks from dust and dryness at work.

“Today I can’t even stand on my feet,” he said.

He left and I sat down for a cup of tea. All I could think was: Why are we here?

We weren’t happy. We lived in a small apartment with little furniture and missed family and friends at home. Every day we worried about what the next day would bring.

Moving to another country gives you a different picture of life and turns you into a new person. My brother applied to come to Canada on my behalf back in 2008 when I was still unmarried. I was happy to move, I was happy to pass the necessary language tests and collect a lot of documents.

But it took a long time – seven years – before we finally received a permanent resident visa in the mail. In the meantime, I got married and had two children.

I was still eager to come to Canada, hoping for better job opportunities, higher salaries and a brighter future for the children. But now that we have small children, the fight to rebuild is much bigger than we expected.

After I finished my tea, I started looking desperately for a job. I have a master’s degree in education but filling out online job applications was new to me and every job I found required work experience in Canada.

It was a life of constant stress.

I’m usually shy, but I started talking to strangers – people in my house, parents at my kids’ school, people in the library. I asked them how to get a job here. They left me links to some recruiting companies and websites that I couldn’t figure out.

I desperately wanted to work so my husband could go back to school. – Misba Nur

I lost almost 22 pounds due to stress and ate less to save money. I desperately wanted to work so that my husband could go back to school and find a good job. But none of us were lucky.

He interviewed for a position as a financial advisor at a bank and then paid $1,200 to a private company to try to become a public transport operator. But each time, the hiring managers turned him down, saying “Your English is bad” or “You don’t have a Canadian education or work experience.”

We felt disappointed and useless. Canadian officials accepted us because of our education. Our documents were certified so many times in the process that we thought our diplomas would be appreciated here. We were wrong.

Finally, after two and a half years, I took a break. One day my son came home from school and told me that the head of the cafeteria was leaving.

I hurried to meet with the director. I told her about my degree and home teaching experience. After patiently listening to my struggle, she told me how to apply. She walked me through the entire process, from creating an account for a job application to structuring my resume to suit the requirements of the job.

I got this part time job. My husband then took a job as a forklift operator at an oil and gas supply depot, which was more time-consuming and easier than laying carpets. We still couldn’t let him upgrade his degree at school, so I took a two-year course to become an assistant teacher. Finally, six years after our first move, he landed a no-training position as an oil and gas pricing analyst.

Those early days were so uncertain. I remember the day he called after he got a job as a price analyst. I cried with joy, hugged my children and thanked God so much. I believed that this would be the end of our deprivation and stress. As we bought his shirts, trousers, and shoes together, I held back tears.

In January I started working as an educational assistant and we bought a house where my kids can jump, run and play freely.

But the stress of the last seven years had long-term consequences. After going through so much, I still feel tired and anxious from everyday problems. I feel like my memory has been affected by chronic stress and my husband now has high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. We believe this is also related. This is the price we paid to get to where we are now.

Eventually, we found financial stability and settled in Canada. So it is is a story of transition from disappointment to hope, deceit to knowledge, failure to success, and nervousness to confidence. But if I could go back in time, I would think twice before immigrating. It’s more difficult than we thought.

