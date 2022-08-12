Moving away from fossil fuels – The New York Times

By the end of today, Congress is likely to pass the largest climate bill in US history.
This newsletter has already covered the main objectives of the bill and the background to its creation. Today I want to go into more detail and explain how this will help people and businesses move away from dirty energy that contributes to global warming.
What’s on the bill
The provisions of the climate bill are basically a set of subsidies for energy that does not emit carbon, such as solar, wind and nuclear power. Without these subsidies, polluting fossil fuels are often even cheaper. Subsidies are trying to give cleaner energy an edge.
“I don’t think this is an exaggeration: it really changes everything,” said Jesse Jenkins, a climate policy expert at Princeton University. “This will effectively shift the financial business from dirty energy to clean energy for everyone.”
For consumers, subsidies will lower the price of electric cars, solar panels, heat pumps and other energy-efficient home improvements. You can claim subsidies through tax returns; as a separate discount if you do not file a tax return; or, in some cases, immediately after the purchase is made.
Let’s say you want to buy one of the cheapest new electric vehicles on the market right now for around $40,000. In order to receive a subsidy, you must first make sure that the vehicle is eligible; The bill requires, among other things, that the cars be assembled in North America. (Ask the car dealer or manufacturer to find out.) Then make sure you qualify; For example, individual tax filers cannot earn more than $150,000 per year. And given the high demand, you may have to order a car in advance.
If you qualify, you can claim up to $7,500 in tax credits, effectively pushing the price of a $40,000 car to $32,500.
This is a tax credit for new cars. For used vehicles, there will be a smaller tax credit of up to $4,000. The aim of both loans is to level the playing field: Fossil fuel vehicles are still generally cheaper than electric vehicles. With loans, electric vehicles will be much closer in price, if not cheaper, than comparable non-electric vehicles.
For home improvement, the process will be different, but the basic idea is the same. For a typical $20,000 rooftop solar installation, tax credits would bring the price down to $6,000. There are also subsidies for heat pumps, electric cookers and other energy efficient projects. The hope is to make all of these changes more accessible to ordinary Americans, resulting in less dependence on fossil fuels and an expanding market for cleaner energy.
‘Good deal’
The bill also includes many benefits for businesses. For example, they will be able to apply for loans to replace traditional cars with electric cars, saving up to 30 percent on the cost of each car.
Another set of incentives will encourage businesses to create and use cleaner energy. Such loans have existed in the past, but they often expired after one or two years, leading to unpredictable cycles of ups and downs for investors and businesses. This time, Congress is setting the credits for at least a decade, helping to create more certainty. And the loans will apply for the first time to public utilities and nonprofits, a large segment of US electricity providers.
The bill does contain a compromise: it requires a larger lease of federal lands and water areas for oil and gas projects. The provision was demanded by Senator Joe Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate.
But experts say it will only have a modest impact on greenhouse gas emissions. Overall, the bill would deduct at least 24 tons of carbon emissions for every ton of emissions the oil and gas regulation adds, according to Energy innovationanalytical center.
“It’s a compromise,” my energy and environmental policy colleague Coral Davenport told me. “But in terms of impact on emissions, it’s a good deal.”
bottom line
The bill will make cleaner energy and electric cars a lot cheaper for many Americans. Over time, this will also likely make them more accessible to the rest of the world, as increased competition and innovation in the US results in cheaper, higher quality products that can be shipped around the world.
And it will bring America closer to President Biden’s goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, according to three independent studies.
The bill is also a sign that the US is starting to take climate change seriously. This will give US diplomats more credibility as they ask other countries such as China and India to do the same.
However, many scientists believe that the US will eventually need to do more to prevent serious damage from climate change. “In fact, this bill is just the beginning,” said Leah Stokes, a climate policy expert at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
