Moving away from fossil fuels – The New York Times

By the end of today, Congress is likely to pass the largest climate bill in US history.

This newsletter has already covered the main objectives of the bill and the background to its creation. Today I want to go into more detail and explain how this will help people and businesses move away from dirty energy that contributes to global warming.

What’s on the bill

The provisions of the climate bill are basically a set of subsidies for energy that does not emit carbon, such as solar, wind and nuclear power. Without these subsidies, polluting fossil fuels are often even cheaper. Subsidies are trying to give cleaner energy an edge.

“I don’t think this is an exaggeration: it really changes everything,” said Jesse Jenkins, a climate policy expert at Princeton University. “This will effectively shift the financial business from dirty energy to clean energy for everyone.”