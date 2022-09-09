New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

On September 8, 2022, the Death of Queen Elizabeth II Shocked the world. Queen Elizabeth II became Queen at the age of 25 after the death of her father, King George VI. During her more than 70 years as queen, both nonfiction and fictional accounts of Queen Elizabeth’s life story have been produced in the form of movies and TV shows.

Movies

The Queen (2006)

“The Queen” is a 2006 movie set after the death of Princess Diana. The film was written by Peter Morgan, the same man who created the popular Netflix series about the royal family, “The Crown.”

In the film, Queen Elizabeth II is played by Helen Mirren, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of the royal.

“The Queen” is available to stream on HBO Max.

The King’s Speech (2010)

“The King’s Speech” A 2010 film based on the story of King George VI, the father of Queen Elizabeth. In the film, Colin Firth played the role of King George VI and Helena Bonham Carter played the role of Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II’s character, played by Freya Wilson, is only a child in the film and is absent from much of the film, giving viewers an insight into her father’s life. The film won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture of the Year, and is available to watch on Hulu.

Documentaries/TV Shows

The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II (2013)

This 2013 documentary includes a lot of archive footage from the time of King George VI’s death. Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The documentary is available to watch with Amazon Prime

The Crown (2016—)

“The Crown” is a Netflix show It premiered in 2016 and shared a fictionalized version of events in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, pretty much from her marriage to Philip.

Four seasons of the show have been released and the fifth season is slated to release in November 2022. Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Stanton all play Queen Elizabeth II at various points in her life, while Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies and Jonathan Pryce all play Prince Philip at different points throughout his life.

The Royal House of Windsor (2017)

“The Royal House of Windsor” is another 2017 Netflix show about the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The six-episode documentary covers the history of the royal family, starting with the First World War and ending with the death of Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth: A Lifetime of Service (2017)

“Elizabeth II: A Lifetime of Service” came out in 2017 and is a documentary covering her time as queen. The documentary is now available to stream on Peacock.

Elizabeth & Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020)

“Elizabeth & Margaret Love and Loyalty” is released in 2020 and will delve into the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and her Younger sister Princess Margaret.

The documentary is an hour and 30 minutes long and can be viewed on Netflix.

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) (2022)

“Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)” is a 2022 documentary highlighting important moments in the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The documentary, directed by Roger Mitchell, can be seen on Showtime.

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen (2022)

“Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen” is a 2022 documentary that offers some new insight into the queen’s life through a collection of home videos. royal family, taken by family members. The documentary can be streamed on BBC Select via Amazon.