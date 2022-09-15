New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II She saw off the United Kingdom during her 70-year reign and mourners from near and far waited for hours to pay their respects to the British monarch after her death last week.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lies in state Westminster Hall Before her funeral on Monday.

Around 750,000 people are expected to travel to London in the coming days, with waiting times expected to range from 17 to 35 hours. This is the last chance for the British people to bid a final farewell to Her Majesty.

Mourners have opened up about what Queen Elizabeth II meant to them as they continue to honor her life and legacy.

“She’s been our queen for 70 years, and her service has been absolutely unquestioned,” one person told Fox News Digital.

“She worked so hard and put so much effort…she put her heart and soul into her job, as well as working so hard for our country. She spread her love around the world.”

Then King Charles III ascended the throne Queen Elizabeth II has died At the age of 96 last week.

Prince William was given the title of Prince of Wales after his father, King Charles III.

“This is a very important moment in history. We will never find another emperor like her,” another person commented.

Fox News Digital spoke to one man who said he stood in line with his mother for six hours to find the queen in the position.

“It was one of the most moving days of my life…saying thank you and goodbye to a wonderful, wonderful man.”

He said the most “symbolic way” was to wait several hours to “get as close as possible” to Queen Elizabeth II for the official farewell.

Others felt that the loss of the British monarch was a bereavement for a family member whose majesty touched millions of lives around the world.

“I grew up celebrating silver jubilee and royal weddings… the Queen is part of our Christmas day… she’s such a constant. I really respect her,” another person added.

“The Queen’s Speech [comes] From the heart. I found it really powerful… she was very intentional.”

Fox News’ Philip Nieto contributed to this report.