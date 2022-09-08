New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

People in the greater Seattle metro area were abuzz on social media after what they saw on Mount Rainier Wednesday.

Video of the highest glacier peak in the contiguous US was shared on social media, but Rainier National Park, the US Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service assured the public that the volcanic mountain was not erupting and that there was a new vent. Not opened on a volcano.

“Mount Rainier is not erupting. We have observed the cloud of concern from several webcams and have determined it is a lenticular cloud,” Rainier National Park said on Twitter. “Additionally, the USGS provides no indication of unusual seismic activity.”

USGS Volcanoes Twitter said that this behavior is not unusual and that several USGS volcanologists are working on installing new monitoring equipment at the volcano this week, “so the Cascades Volcano Observatory guys are on site to confirm!”

It said that steam can often be seen by climbers from small patches on the summit, suggesting that the last magmatic eruption there was about 1,000 years ago.

While the steam blasts may be part of a renaissance and the 14,410-foot stratovolcano will eventually erupt, the National Park Service said a webcam showed lenticular clouds drifting through a different scene and may be related to advancing weather.

“After looking at the data we have collected, the USGS seismic network does not indicate any abnormal levels coming from Mount Rainier,” the agency said in a release.

“The Mount Rainier Seismic Network operated jointly by the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network shows no signs of disturbance. Incidentally, the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory field team is at Mount Rainier this week to set up a new volcano monitoring station. They have also confirmed that there There has been no new activity,” it added.

The USGS told social media users that work there begins after Labor Day, when there are less crowds and helicopters can be used for remote access.

Mount Rainier, near Seattle, is not in the danger zone, and the volcanic mountain does not experience large-scale explosive eruptions.

“Ash layers from past eruptions are thin, and lava flows remain close to the summit. The major threat is from lahars (volcanic mudflows) and they can travel far and do not require eruptions,” it said.