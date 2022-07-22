Mount Cashel Innu Survivor Calls For Apology To Indigenous Peoples During Pope’s Visit To Canada

When Pope Francis celebrates Holy Mass at the national shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré on July 28, the Innu man hopes he will do more than lead the community.

Penote Antoine says he wants the Pope to apologize for the damage done by Catholics to indigenous peoples.

Earlier this spring, the Pope apologized to an Indigenous delegation in Rome for the role of the Catholic Church in Canada’s boarding school system, but Antoine, a Mount Cashel orphanage survivor, says a more serious apology is needed for healing.

“I hope to hear from Pope Francis, to hear him say that we are sorry. What happened to all the people who are indigenous, people who live in Canada or anywhere else,” he said.

“And it will give us help, at least help, to get away from the burden that we already have.”

Antoine was sent from the Innu Sheshatshiou tribe to Mount Cashel Orphanage in St. John’s in 1958 when he was nine years old. He said he was told it would be for a better education, but that didn’t happen.

“You can’t imagine how we were treated because we were Innu people,” he said.

“Now I am 73… My scars are still there. Still there.”

Antoine said he couldn’t talk about what happened to him at Mount Cashel orphanage and that he didn’t talk to his parents or children about it, but his faith helped him through times when he had a heavy burden. , including suicidal thoughts when he was a young man. (Heidi Utter/CBC)

Mount Cashel is now notorious for its sexual abuse scandal and cover-up. A 2019 court case found that the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Saint John had additional responsibility for sexual abuse at the orphanage in the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

Antoine said that he still cannot talk about what he experienced in the shelter. He said he did not tell his parents or seven children about his experience.

“I never give up my faith”

Antoine said that faith helped him through it all. He said his faith helped him cope with suicidal thoughts as a young man and today he is closely associated with the Catholic Church.

“I never gave up my faith… Although, I mean, sometimes I had a heavy burden,” he said.

“As I got older, I started believing in my religion more. It helped me a lot.”

Antoine said that his faith and connection to the Catholic Church is strong, but he wants the Pope to apologize for the damage done by Catholics to indigenous peoples. (Heidi Utter/CBC)

Antoine is one of hundreds of people who go to Saint Anne’s feast outside of Quebec. He said he was one of the people who suggested that the Labrador Inn should join the Quebec Inn for the annual pilgrimage. The holiday is held every year on July 26 in honor of St. Anne, who is considered the grandmother of Jesus in the Christian and Islamic tradition.

As a young man, he drove a bus from Sheshatshiu Inn to a train to Churchill Falls to transport elders on pilgrimages. There were 36 in that first year in the 1980s, he says, and the number just kept growing.

“I am proud of my people who want to go to St. Anne so they can pray, so they can meditate on the feast of St. Anne,” Antoine said.

Father Joe Pichai said the annual St. Anne pilgrimage is very important to his parishioners. He said that up to 1,000 people could be heading there from Labrador. (Heidi Utter/CBC)

Father Joe Pichai of Tshitshitua Shshep (St. Joseph) Church in Sheshatshiou said up to 1,000 Innu Labradors are traveling. He said he knew about 98 vehicles and an indigenous charter flight to Quebec. Pichai said it was an important religious experience.

“The people, the elders, they said that when they travel there, they even experience miracles in Sainte-Anne,” he said.

“They collected some water and used it when they were sick.”

Hundreds also travel from the Mushuau Innu tribe to Natuashish.

Chief John Nui said organizers have been working behind the scenes for at least a month and people are looking forward to the first pilgrimage since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think a lot of people really wanted to go there,” Nui said.

“The visit of the Pope, you know, causes much more excitement there. And a lot of people are walking with the elders and the children.”

He said that the feast of St. Anne is a time when people pray for their loved ones to recover from illnesses and injuries.

Nui said that while reactions to meeting the Pope may vary, this is something that interests many people from Natuashish.