type here...
TOP STORIES Motown Stars Celebrate Heathsville Museum Expansion
TOP STORIES

Motown Stars Celebrate Heathsville Museum Expansion

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Original Temptation Otis Williams (left) and Smokey Robinson perform outside the Motown Museum in Detroit, Monday, August 8, 2022

Daniel Mears/AP


hide title

toggle signature

Daniel Mears/AP

Original Temptation Otis Williams (left) and Smokey Robinson perform outside the Motown Museum in Detroit, Monday, August 8, 2022

Daniel Mears/AP

DETROIT. Historic Detroit, where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. built his musical empire six decades ago, is looking better than ever.

Motown legend and best friend Gordie Smokey Robinson was among those who visited the newly renovated Motown Museum on Monday night for an event marking the completion of the first two phases of the museum’s expansion.

Along with Robinson, Otis Williams, Martha Reeves and other Motown celebrities celebrated the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT, a center for education and creativity, and the newly created Rocket Plaza.

“Kids who haven’t even been born yet will know about Motown,” Robinson told The Associated Press during an interview ahead of the event, which was held at the museum’s entrance. “Some of their parents weren’t even born yet when we started it. But it’s a wonderful thing.”

Half a century ago, Stevie Wonder defined what a

Music interviews

Half a century ago, Stevie Wonder defined what a “classic artist’s run” could mean.

The celebration included comments from Robinson and Williams, one of the founders of The Temptations, who donated microphones from their personal collection to the museum.

And they ended with a performance of the Temptations classic “My Girl” performed by the cast of the musical “Ain’t Too Proud”, presented by Marcus Paul James, who portrays Williams on the show.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of something – here, Motown – (that) will outlive us all,” Williams said.

The museum will continue to be housed in the iconic “Heathsville, USA” building at 2648 West Grand Boulevard.

But three nearby Motown-era buildings have been converted into Hitsville NEXT, which will host camps, workshops, workshops and community events. It represents the first phase of the expansion of the museum.

The second phase is Rocket Plaza, an open plaza that will serve as a community gathering place and a welcome destination for museum visitors.

“This square is the new front porch of Motown,” said Robin Terry, chairman and CEO of the Motown Museum.

Gordy founded Motown in 1959. His late sister Esther Gordie Edwards founded the museum in the former Hitsville headquarters in 1985. to California in 1972.

The museum invites the public to a Founder’s Day Saturday celebration in honor of Gordie Edwards, the reopening and the completion of the expansion phases.

And on Sunday, the museum will again welcome visitors for guided tours of Hitsville, USA, after being closed due to the pandemic and construction.

Previous articleRapper Fetty Wap was arrested and had his $500,000 bond revoked after allegedly brandishing a gun during a FaceTime video call
Next articleDespite the bans, Russian disinformation is spreading in new ways

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Despite the bans, Russian disinformation is spreading in new ways

WASHINGTON (AP) — After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik,...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Motown Stars Celebrate Heathsville Museum Expansion

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested and had his $500,000 bond revoked after allegedly brandishing a gun during a FaceTime video call

(CNN)the rapper Fetty Wap He was arrested on Monday after allegedly threatening to kill...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

‘Squad’ Backing Justice Democrats’ PAC Raises Six Figures From Dark Money Source

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 8 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Olivia Newton-John has linked up with the ex-wife of her boyfriend Patrick McDermott, who mysteriously disappeared in 2005

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Enes Kanter received the Freedom Hardwired for Freedom Award

closer Video Former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien joins 'The Next...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

TOP STORIES

Seoul flooding kills at least 7 people

SEOUL -- At least seven people have died...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

For Ukrainians abroad, the war also meant the flowering of identity

The war, she said, changed everything. “Many...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Corrections: August 9, 2022

INTERNATIONALSunday's article about security concerns over fighting over...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

For Ukrainians abroad, the war also meant the flowering of identity

The war, she said, changed everything. “Many...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News