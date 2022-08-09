Motown Stars Celebrate Heathsville Museum Expansion

Enlarge this image toggle signature Daniel Mears/AP

DETROIT. Historic Detroit, where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. built his musical empire six decades ago, is looking better than ever.

Motown legend and best friend Gordie Smokey Robinson was among those who visited the newly renovated Motown Museum on Monday night for an event marking the completion of the first two phases of the museum’s expansion.

Along with Robinson, Otis Williams, Martha Reeves and other Motown celebrities celebrated the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT, a center for education and creativity, and the newly created Rocket Plaza.

“Kids who haven’t even been born yet will know about Motown,” Robinson told The Associated Press during an interview ahead of the event, which was held at the museum’s entrance. “Some of their parents weren’t even born yet when we started it. But it’s a wonderful thing.”

The celebration included comments from Robinson and Williams, one of the founders of The Temptations, who donated microphones from their personal collection to the museum.

And they ended with a performance of the Temptations classic “My Girl” performed by the cast of the musical “Ain’t Too Proud”, presented by Marcus Paul James, who portrays Williams on the show.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of something – here, Motown – (that) will outlive us all,” Williams said.

The museum will continue to be housed in the iconic “Heathsville, USA” building at 2648 West Grand Boulevard.

But three nearby Motown-era buildings have been converted into Hitsville NEXT, which will host camps, workshops, workshops and community events. It represents the first phase of the expansion of the museum.

The second phase is Rocket Plaza, an open plaza that will serve as a community gathering place and a welcome destination for museum visitors.

“This square is the new front porch of Motown,” said Robin Terry, chairman and CEO of the Motown Museum.

Gordy founded Motown in 1959. His late sister Esther Gordie Edwards founded the museum in the former Hitsville headquarters in 1985. to California in 1972.

The museum invites the public to a Founder’s Day Saturday celebration in honor of Gordie Edwards, the reopening and the completion of the expansion phases.

And on Sunday, the museum will again welcome visitors for guided tours of Hitsville, USA, after being closed due to the pandemic and construction.