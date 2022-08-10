New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lamont Dozier, legendary Motown songwriter and producer, died Monday at 81.

The Detroit-born musician Working with his brothers Brian and Eddie Holland in the 1960s, he wrote and produced popular hits such as “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Heat Wave”. The Holland-Dozier-Holland team created iconic hits for artists such as The Supremes and Marvin Gaye.

Dozier died “peacefully” Monday at his nearby home Scottsdale, Arizona, According to a statement released by his family. The cause of death was not immediately determined. Duke Fakir, a close friend and the last surviving member of the original Four Tops, called Dozier a “beautiful, talented guy” who was ambivalent about what material would work best for a given group.

“I like to call Holland-Dozier-Holland the ‘music tailors,'” he said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “They can take any artist, call them into their office, talk to them, listen to them and write them Top 10 songs.”

Holland-Dozier-Holland was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two years later. On his own, Dozier had a Top 20 hit with “Trying to Hold On to My Woman.” He helped produce Aretha Franklin’s “Sweet Passion” album and collaborated with Eric Clapton. He also scored some major awards for co-writing the chart-topping “Two Hearts” from the 1988 movie “Buster,” a mid-tempo, Motown-style ballad that won a Grammy and Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination. .

