Motorboat capsizes in Grand Canyon National Park, killing one

This photo from a 2019 file provided by the National Park Service shows the Hans Rapid River, located at the intersection of Red Canyon and the Colorado River at mile 77 of the river.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Arizona. A 67-year-old man died after a motorboat capsized while traveling on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, officials said Sunday.

Park officials said the boat capsized shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large, rocky island dividing the river into left and right channels.

According to representatives of the park, ambulance personnel treated four people and took them to the South Territory. Authorities say their injuries are not critical.

Park officials identified the deceased as Ronald Vanderlugt, but did not immediately liberate his hometown. They said that Vanderlugt was on the fifth day of his journey.

Members of the river trip team pulled Vanderlugt out of the water, saw he was unresponsive, and began CPR, park officials said. They said park rangers were flown to the site by helicopter, but Vanderlugt could not be resuscitated.

The boat capsized on the doorstep when it hit a rock, said John Dillon, executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, which represents outfitters who are allowed in the canyon.

Dillon said some passengers have decided not to continue with the trip operated by Western River Expeditions.

The investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

