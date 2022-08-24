New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee wanted fans to know the reason behind his post at the band’s concert in Texas. A NSFW Instagram photo.

The legendary guitarist shared a video of the controversy on his Twitter account.

Instagram’s community guidelines clearly spell out its policy against nudity – which Lee broke by sharing a picture of himself stripped of his genitals.

Tommy Lee said he was drinking 2 gallons of vodka a day last year: report

In the video, Lee said, “We took a two week break from touring, I went on a motherf—-g bender, bro … I got a f—-g sideways f– k and got naked and my p– -s posted pictures.”

Last Thursday, Lee took to his social media account to share a picture of himself sitting completely naked in his marble bathroom.

“Ooooopppsss,” the 59-year-old rock star wrote in the caption of the post to his 1.4 million followers. Instagram, unlike Twitter, has a strict no nudity or obscene content policy.

Many of his friends and fans reacted with shock on the internet His wife, Brittany Furlan.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Oh my god,” Furlan, 35, reportedly wrote in the comments The New York Post . TikTok influencer Danielle Mack responded, “”How long is this going to last?”

Lee is widely known for his 1995 sex tape with ex-wife Pamela Anderson. The Hulu drama series “Pam & Tommy” dramatized how a sex tape was stolen and released to the public. The drummer and Anderson are portrayed by Sebastian Stan and Lily James.

Anderson filed for divorce from Lee in 1995. The former couple share two children together, sons Brandon and Dylan.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News Digital’s Phillip Nieto contributed to this report.