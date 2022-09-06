NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    Tommy Lee formed the heavy metal band, Motley Crue in 1981 with bassist Nicky Six. The band also features lead singer Vince Neil and lead guitarist Mick Mars. (Ko Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

    Tommy Lee married “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson in 1995, less than a week after they first met. He was accused of kicking Pamela Anderson in 1998, for which he was sentenced to six months in county jail in 1998. They divorced the same year. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Hulu released a miniseries titled “Pam and Tommy,” which provided insight into the relationship between Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee. The 2022 Hulu series stars actor Sebastian Stan and actress Lily James as a couple. (S. Granitz/WireImage)

    Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had two sons during their marriage. Their eldest is Brandon Thomas and their youngest is Dylan Jagger. (Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

    Tommy Lee married American TV personality, comedian and actress Brittany Furlan in 2019. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

    Tommy Lee’s first marriage was to model Elaine Starchuk. Both got married in 1984-1985. (Larry Marano/Getty Images)

    Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee poses backstage with his second wife Heather Locklear. The couple was married from 1986-1993. They divorced amid rumors that Lee was cheating on Locklear with a porn star. (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

    Mötley Crüe released hit albums such as “Shout at the Devil” in 1983, “Girls, Girls, Girls” in 1987 and “Dr. Feelgood” in 1989. (Ross Marino/Getty Images)

    Tommy Lee took a hiatus from Motley Crue from 1999 to 2004. The band toured with Def Leppard and Poison in 2022. They have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

    Tommy Lee knows Moon groups with fans at the end of each concert. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)