Mothers who have lost their children to fentanyl overdoses are raising awareness of the drug crisis on Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, calling for action as overdose deaths rise.

Andrea Thomas, Amy Neville and Laurie Badura join “Fox & Friends Weekend” to share their message to other affected families about the severity of the ongoing crisis.

“I think this is the biggest crisis we’ve ever faced as a nation,” Badura told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. “My son was 19 years old, and it was 2014, so this is really when fentanyl wasn’t even talked about. It was a substance that was laced and he had no idea that he wasn’t going to wake up and he was going to die.”

Badura lost her son Archie to a fentanyl overdose in 2014.

“My request today is not just for the parents, it is for the public,” she added. “It’s something we have to do as a country.”

In 2018, Thomas lost her daughter, Ashley, to half a bullet. She called the fentanyl crisis a “public health crisis” and the most serious problem plaguing America today.

“This drug has become intentionally deceptive and highly addictive, and across America, hundreds of affected families are coming together for events across the country to reach out and warn people about the dangers of illegal fentanyl,” Thomas said.

“We’re reaching out to the president today to ask him to address the national security crisis that fentanyl has brought to our country,” she added. “As affected families we can address to prevent, we can go out there and bring awareness, but we can’t stop the flood crime and everything that is coming to our country.”

Neville lost her 14-year-old son Alexander to an overdose in 2020. She said the boredom associated with his chronic illness led him to “experiment with drugs”.

Alexander turned to his parents for help in his battle with addiction. Neville said they called for help and he took a shot that ultimately ended his life that night.

“My message to parents is that we live in a time where you don’t have to have a problem with conventional medicine or suffer from a substance use disorder or die from drugs,” Neville said. “They’re dying because they’re inexperienced users. They’re being duped by these drug dealers who they think are their friends.”

“These dealers are grooming these kids through social media channels like Snapchat,” she added.