Mothers, mobilized by the Covid school closures, have turned their energy into politics, and not just by electing officials they agree with — now they’re appointing themselves and running for office. The “Moms for Liberty” group started in the wake of school closings and curriculum inclusions on gender and sexuality that many parents didn’t know about until they became more involved.

“Parents realize this American government can’t function well without us,” said Tiffany Justice, one of the group’s co-founders. “And while we’re busy raising our kids and working, we’ve seen elected officials give up their power during COVID.”

The Justice Group held their first annual event over the weekend in Tampa, Florida to help train, recruit and educate parents who want to become more involved in their local school boards or run for office themselves.

“Parents are ready to take the reins in school districts across the country to sit on school boards,” she said. “And we think we’ve been able to provide parents with a lot of good skills, tips and resources to be effective candidates.”

Esther Wells, a Maryland parent and school board candidate, decided to run after her children — including those with disabilities — extended virtual-only school.

“With the virtual-only option, my son lost all of his resources and fell behind significantly in his schoolwork,” she said Monday on “FOX & Friends First.” “That’s when I said I want to grow up to be a mother and run for the Board of Education.”

Parents say the issue of school closings has faded from the headlines, but they still see the effects on their children and place the blame squarely on elected officials at the time. An official who kept schools open in his state amid much criticism, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., spoke at the event in Tampa. As a result of the state’s decision, he said, most of his students are on track academically, while other states that have long adopted remote learning are lagging behind.

“In Florida, over the last two years, there has been no growth, no growth in the achievement gap between rich, poor, black, white,” he said. “Because we have kids and, you know, the California school closings and all the other places, you know, it hurts disadvantaged kids the most.”

But Democrats are fighting against the idea that they don’t want open schools or parental involvement. Last month, the Biden administration launched the National Parents and Families Engagement Council to connect families and educators and get parents more involved in their children’s education.

“The council will help foster a collaborative environment where we can work together to serve the best interests of students and provide them with the academic and mental health support they need to recover from the pandemic and thrive in the future,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. In a statement last month.

However, conservative groups are pushing back against the council, labeling it another example of political bias, which they say violates federal law. Members of Fight for Schools, Parents Defending Education and America First Legal Council are all suing Biden allies and Democratic donors. The suit alleges that council members are allies of the Biden administration and that nearly 80% of their leaders have donated to Biden or other Democrats.

Justice said he hopes the agency will return to focusing on education rather than activism.

“Parents want communities and the education department to focus back on teaching and learning or get out of the education business,” she said.