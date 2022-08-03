New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Exclusive – A mother who threatened to sue the Texas House of Representatives on education if her daughter was taught critical race theory spoke about her frustrations with public education in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“I will sue you if my daughter is taught CRT at all. If my daughter is taught [social and emotional learning] I will sue you. I am encouraging every parent I know to sue you; To sue every teacher, every principal, every system, every chain… because we’re fed up with you,” Gabrielle Clark, a mother, said at a June 26 public education hearing.

“I’m an atheist, bisexual, bi-racial, homeless person… I don’t want my child to be taught that because she’s black and a woman she won’t be able to do that. I don’t want my daughter to be. Taught that she should express herself sexually in her class.”

What Clarke explained to Fox News Digital before her comments at a public education meeting, is that her two schoolchildren — a girl and a boy — were “taught by CRT and [social and emotional learning].”

Chinese immigrants, witnesses to Mao’s political muddle, warn of education in public schools

“I swear to you, I promise you I will turn this into a class action lawsuit into an ambulance-chasing business,” she said at the meeting.

In December 2020, Clark filed a lawsuit alleging that a class in Nevada that taught her son, including the bully/victim narrative, violated his constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

“I’m not going to let my son be alone in standing up to him. He said anyone can be racist. And anyone can be racist. And I don’t care what the vigilantes say about it. Racism is. Race prejudice, power over privilege or nothing. — whatever parallel language messages they’re now using to describe racism,” Clarke said.

Then, in 2021, Clarke decided to move to the States to “save” her daughter from the “incitement” of gender ideology. She came to Texas in January 2022.

“I had to surround my son with people who I knew … were going to be reality-affirming,” she said. “I can’t trust the school to tell me the truth. I can’t trust and I know they’re going to lie to me,” she said. “I think any disagreement about this ideology will be met with hostility.”

The mother drove three hours to Austin for the meeting, and she said she had to stay overnight in a hotel she couldn’t afford to make her comments.

Covid school funds used to feed ‘Union political machine’, not children’s welfare: report

North Korean defector: I fear public schools ‘indoctrinated heavily by the left’

During the interview, Clark told Fox News Digital, “I put my head strategically so you don’t see the hole in my wall because you know there’s no money in it. I’m doing it because it’s the right thing to do. But a lot of parents are afraid to speak up.”

Regarding CRT, Clarke said the main point is that children should be taught things in an age-appropriate manner. The topics should be taught and discussed, she said, in college or higher education, not in K-12 education.

She said, for example, when teaching anatomy to children, a cadaver would not be brought to class.

“We’re not going to give a 7-year-old a scalpel and put a fresh cadaver on the table and tell them to dig out that kidney. We’re not doing that. It’s going to scar the kid for life. Something like that has to be done,” she told Fox News Digital. Being told that because they are black and a woman they are at the bottom of the oppression privilege matrix is ​​just as horrible… [by] leaving them in a state of victimization for life.”

“Yal trippin’,” Clark said at the meeting. “Every day we go to school and our teachers lie to us, lie to our faces. And you say you have our best interests at heart? So why is everything so hard?… Why do you? Is it necessary to have a lawyer to find out all these things?”

Clarke told Fox News Digital that there should be no “bureaucratic steps” to remove obscene books from public schools. Books like “Gender Queer” and “Flamer,” which contain graphic images, have found their way into public school libraries across the country.

“What we’re saying is, hey, look, this is pornography in the library. You’ve got ten days to take it out or the sheriff’s going to come and take you away. It’s got to be there. Because if somebody’s out there, the public shows my son this book, it’s going to happen to them on the spot.” [if] You show an obscene book to a boy on the street.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

At the meeting, Clarke also raised the issue of gender-inclusive language from the left.

“I’m a mother, not a birthing person. I’ve earned that right with my cellulite and my stretch marks. You’re not going to do that to us. We’re going to fight you every day from now on,” Clark said.