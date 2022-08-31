New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The mother of one of the two State Department employees killed while biking after being hit by trucks in the Washington, DC, area in the past few weeks has described her daughter as a “shining star,” while revealing that she is unlike any other diplomat. She was killed in the early 40s, no longer working in Ukraine.

The revelations come after the State Department confirmed the deaths of Foreign Service officers Shawn O’Donnell and Sarah J. Langenkamp in two separate incidents in Washington, DC and Bethesda, Maryland.

The department expressed condolences without mentioning the subsequent occasion.

While Langenkamp is a former diplomat who worked at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, O’Donnell’s mother, Mary, shared with Fox News that she had no experience with her daughter working in a country that was occupied months ago as part of her State Department career. by Russian forces.

Mary O’Donnell said she was at her home in Danville, California last Wednesday morning when two police officers came to her door. As a rear admiral in the US Coast Guard, Mary knew that uniformed officers arriving at her home was not welcome news. She was right.

Her daughter died. Shawn celebrated her 40th birthday on July 7 and recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, Mary O’Donnell said. She spoke four languages: Arabic, Turkish, Spanish and English.

After graduating from Cal Berkeley, Shawn went to Egypt for two years to perfect his Arabic. When she returned home, she was recruited by Google. While she enjoys her work, Mary says Shawn is a “shining star” who always wants to make an impact on the world.

She later moved to Washington, DC to work for the Department of Homeland Security.

In 2019, Shawn became a Foreign Service Officer at the State Department. She has traveled the world, most recently serving in Mumbai. Before her death, Shaun prepared for her next assignment in Istanbul.

Mary told Fox News that although she knew about Langenkamp’s death, it was not clear whether she and Shawn knew each other. According to her mother, Shaun did not stay in Ukraine.

August The death of 42-year-old Langenkamp on the 25th remains under investigation and is being handled by Montgomery County Police in Maryland. She was hit by a flatbed truck while riding her bike in Bethesda.

Her husband Daniel also worked as a representative at the Kyiv embassy.

Meanwhile, the DC Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News on Tuesday that the investigation into the July 20 death of Shawn O’Donnell in Northwest DC is still “open and ongoing.” A 40-year-old woman was hit by a mock cement lorry while riding her bike to work.