Laura Didier, the mother of 17-year-old Zachary Didier, who died of fentanyl poisoning in December 2020, joined ‘The Story’ on Friday to offer a sobering message to parents of teenage children.

Laura Didier: Our message is really to be aware of the dangers out there. Zach’s dad and I aren’t actually a couple, but we are totally Team Zach. When we lost him, we made a joint deal.

As his advocates on earth this should be known to you and it is important for parents to understand this [fentanyl] There are Children can access it very easily. There need not be “red flags”.

And when we separated, as you heard, Jack’s father was particular about it. These are not deaths caused by addiction. Needless to say, those deaths are not all that tragic.

Even if there are no red flags, it’s just that you may lose the child FentanylEven without a history of addiction.

