On July 28, a Texas grand jury indicted the former defendant NFL player Kevin Ware 41, for the murder of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, as well as tampering with the corpse.

If convicted of murder, Ware faces 15 years to life in prison, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s office in Texas.

“He was never held accountable,” Pomaski’s mother, Leslie Mandeville, told Fox News Digital of Wear and her history of run-ins with the law before being charged with her daughter’s murder.

She later added that she hoped Weir “spends the rest of his life in prison” and “anyone else involved” and that “all parties are responsible” in her daughter’s murder.

Former NFL player Kevin Ware charged with murder

Pomaski disappeared after a house party on April 25, 2021, but her remains were not found until May 2022.

When Mandeville initially filed a missing persons report on May 9, 2021, she went to Ware’s home with police, who were investigating the former NFL player for picking up her daughter’s dog. Mandeville said that was her one and only interaction with her daughter’s boyfriend, who was “nice” when they spoke but was hesitant to hand Pomaski’s dog over to her mother. Eventually, Weir, Mandeville and the police decided it was best to give the dog to Pomaski’s family, Mandeville said.

Human remains in Texas identified as ex-NFLER Kevin Weir’s girlfriend, authorities say

US Marshals Service Ware was arrested in June 2021 on a bond violation after he failed to appear for supervision earlier in the year. The arrest involved a vehicle chase in which Ware was allegedly driving at 115 mph and was later found to be carrying weapons and drugs, the station reported.

Former member of Washington Football Team And that San Francisco 49ers He remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

Ware is not the first former NFL player to be convicted of abuse or murder. While some experts point to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), or brain damage from repeated blows to the head, as a reason why some players commit heinous crimes, Mandeville says Weir had a long criminal history dating back to his football days. Days when he lived in Washington State NBC Sports previously reported.

Gabby Petito Foundation donates $100,000 to domestic violence hotline amid spike in calls: ‘She’s saving lives’

At Pomaski’s funeral, a woman approached Mandeville, hugged him and told him she knew Ware as a girl when they were growing up on the same street.

“She said he molested her, her whole childhood,” Mandeville said. “…She would say, ‘This should never have happened. This should have been stopped years ago.’ And she’d go away and come back. She’d say, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.’

“It didn’t just start,” Mandeville said of the alleged abuse.

She described her daughter as “fun,” “happy,” and “front and center all the time.” Pomaski loves “being with her friends and family” and always has something to do. She was interested in computer science but worked various odd jobs as she was still trying to find her professional niche.

Mandeville had not heard from her daughter in weeks since the April 25 party where she was last seen. Mandeville decided to file a missing persons report on May 9 because it was Mother’s Day and her father’s birthday, and she had not called her parents, who Mandeville said are different from her daughter.

Pomaski’s ex-boyfriend called her parents that day to inquire about their daughter because he knew they would have heard from her on May 9 as well. Pomaski’s ex then informed her parents that the 29-year-old had confessed to him that she had been in an abusive relationship and was struggling to get out. Mandeville is unsure of the extent of the abuse, but said she knows “nothing she would have done” would have qualified her for such treatment.

“He’s 6-3, 300 pounds. She’s 5-2, 100 pounds,” Mandeville said. “There was no reason for this to happen.”

Mandeville said she knows the answer to how to reduce the “guilt and shame” loved ones feel when their loved ones are abused or addicted to a substance.

“I hope we can somehow find a way … to make it go away. It’s so hard when you’re a family member on the outside. You don’t know what to do. She’s an adult, and you’re saying, ‘Please, Let’s get you out of there.’ But they’re not ready. And Taylor is the sad part of it, where it ends horribly,” she said.

Lacy Johnson, chief prosecutor in the Harris County DA’s Major Offenders Division, which is handling the homicide case, said in a July 28 statement that “although the investigation has been ongoing since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning,” and the DA’s office said “Kevin and Anyone with information about what happened between the Taylors is encouraged to come forward.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE).

